Important UNC Weekly Quotes Ahead of Georgetown Matchup
In this story:
This week has been incredibly productive for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who defeated the Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday, further proving their case as one of the best teams in the country.
Head coach Hubert Davis provided multiple messages and takeaways from that game that will continue to be the case on Sunday against Georgetown. With that being said, here are some quotes that will hold weight in this matchup between two teams with much to gain.
Rebounding
- "I always say rebounding is the most important factor in the outcome of a game," Davis said. "We got 20 offensive rebounds and outrebounded them by nine. To me, that was the ball game."
- "I'm so glad I can hammer this," Davis said. "One of the things I always tell them is that I'm not a big stats guy, but I will use them to confirm what I already know—and I keep telling them: this is who we are. We have got to get to the offensive glass. We have to get second-chance opportunities."
Caleb Wilson's Offensive Production
- "Caleb is not just a scorer. He's a dude," Davis said. "This guy can score. He's an elite passer. He led our team in assists. More teams are now loading up on him now—double-teaming him, trying to make him a passer. That actually benefits us because he is such an elite passer."
- "It’s just something I have to figure out," Wilson said. "I missed shots today that I should not have missed. I’m not really tripping off of it, but just knowing where the stuff is coming from, watching more film to prepare, and just having my teammates communicate with me.”
North Carolina's Defensive Pedigree
- "But the way we play defense—switching on and off the ball, and our size and length—I thought was a factor," Davis said. "When you have Jarin [Stevenson] at 6-10 at the three, Caleb [Wilson] at 6-11, Henri [Veesaar] at 7-feet, and positional size at guards with Luka [Bogavac] at 6-6, 6-7 and Derek [Dixon] at 6 -5, against a jump shooting team, size really matters. I thought we did a good job contesting those shots."
- "But I thought Derek [Dixon] did a really good job defensively: containing the dribble drive, keeping them out of the lane, making them take tough shots, and rebounding the basketball," Davis said. "And then him just running the team. There were situations where we ran a play and didn't get what we were looking for, and in those times, you need players to step up and make plays. Derek made a number of them. I'm really happy for him."
