Important UNC Weekly Quotes Ahead of Georgetown Matchup

This week has been incredibly productive for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who defeated the Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday, further proving their case as one of the best teams in the country.

Head coach Hubert Davis provided multiple messages and takeaways from that game that will continue to be the case on Sunday against Georgetown. With that being said, here are some quotes that will hold weight in this matchup between two teams with much to gain.

Rebounding

Nov 14, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) grabs the rebound against North Carolina Central Eagles forward Khouri Carvey (7) in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

"I always say rebounding is the most important factor in the outcome of a game," Davis said. "We got 20 offensive rebounds and outrebounded them by nine. To me, that was the ball game."

"I'm so glad I can hammer this," Davis said. "One of the things I always tell them is that I'm not a big stats guy, but I will use them to confirm what I already know—and I keep telling them: this is who we are. We have got to get to the offensive glass. We have to get second-chance opportunities."

Caleb Wilson's Offensive Production

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) goes to the basket against Kentucky Wildcats forward Brandon Garrison (10) during the first half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

"Caleb is not just a scorer. He's a dude," Davis said. "This guy can score. He's an elite passer. He led our team in assists. More teams are now loading up on him now—double-teaming him, trying to make him a passer. That actually benefits us because he is such an elite passer."

"It’s just something I have to figure out," Wilson said. "I missed shots today that I should not have missed. I’m not really tripping off of it, but just knowing where the stuff is coming from, watching more film to prepare, and just having my teammates communicate with me.”

North Carolina's Defensive Pedigree

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) attempts to grab the rebound against North Carolina Tar Heels forwards Jarin Stevenson (15) and Zayden High (1) during the first half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

"But the way we play defense—switching on and off the ball, and our size and length—I thought was a factor," Davis said. "When you have Jarin [Stevenson] at 6-10 at the three, Caleb [Wilson] at 6-11, Henri [Veesaar] at 7-feet, and positional size at guards with Luka [Bogavac] at 6-6, 6-7 and Derek [Dixon] at 6 -5, against a jump shooting team, size really matters. I thought we did a good job contesting those shots."

"But I thought Derek [Dixon] did a really good job defensively: containing the dribble drive, keeping them out of the lane, making them take tough shots, and rebounding the basketball," Davis said. "And then him just running the team. There were situations where we ran a play and didn't get what we were looking for, and in those times, you need players to step up and make plays. Derek made a number of them. I'm really happy for him."

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE !