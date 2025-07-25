“Just Compete”: Gio Lopez Thrives Under Belichick’s Leadership
When Gio Lopez transferred to North Carolina this offseason, he wasn’t just looking for a bigger stage to show off his skills.
He wanted a bigger challenge. He’s getting both in Chapel Hill — and he’s loving every second of it. Speaking to the media in attendance at the 2025 ACC Kickoff on Thursday, the sophomore quarterback broke down why he made the jump from South Alabama and what it’s been like learning under offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens and head coach Bill Belichick.
"It's more of an NFL-like offense," Lopez said Thursday of what the Tar Heels are running. "It's different when you're at South Alabama. You're watching tape and you're bringing up South Alabama tape. And then when you turn on tape with Kitchens, it's the (New England) Patriots, or when he was the head coach with the (Cleveland) Browns. You're like, 'wow, I'm watching NFL guys, where I want to be, I'm watching them execute this play.' So it's been awesome learning from him. Especially him playing at Alabama (in college), he's had experience at the position."
While Belichick’s aura speaks for itself, it was his direct, no-nonsense approach that sold Lopez on UNC.
"I mean, with his résumé, everything he's done, it speaks for itself," Lopez said at the ACC Kickoff event. "You can go on Google and search up how great of a coach he is. So yeah, when you get the greatest head coach of all-time talking to you, you pretty much just listen. But Coach Belichick just told me about the chance to compete, and that's all I wanted. I'm not asking for any handouts. I just want to compete, and he's given me that opportunity.”
Lopez said Belichick’s pitch was simple and to the point —which is something he has been known for.
"He really was just straightforward to the point with me. He just told me, like, 'hey, if you're willing to compete for a spot and want to play at a bigger program, then you have that opportunity here.' So for me, just the opportunity was enough for me to take that. … Of course, he's a man of not that many words, but he told me he knew I was really close with Coach (Major) Applewhite (at South Alabama). And he was just saying, like, 'you know, I'm pretty good coach, too.' So for me, it was just an opportunity that I couldn't pass up."
While Lopez may have looked like UNC’s starting quarterback at the ACC Kickoff, he’s currently in a heated position battle with returning veteran Max Johnson and freshman Bryce Baker. Lopez isn’t backing down — in fact, he’s embracing the competition and has been quick to praise both Johnson and Baker.
"As competitor, you've got to love it," Lopez said Thursday. "If you don't love competition, you shouldn't be playing football. And Max has been awesome. Honestly, we've been super helpful with each other. We went to the Manning Passing Academy together, and we got closer there. So the whole stigma that you hate the guy you're competing against isn't true. Me and Max are pretty good people, and we're both competing from a good sense.”
Lopez added that even Baker, the youngest of the group, is turning heads this summer.
"And I feel Bryce is going to be a great player as well. Everyone's just competing. And when it comes to North Carolina, I love it. Chapel Hill, it's cool to be in a college town. South Alabama was awesome. But it wasn't as much of a college town. Being in Chapel Hill is a really cool experience."
For Lopez, the starting job at UNC is far from guaranteed despite being projected as the favorite to start in game one of the season. But under Belichick and Kitchens, he’s betting on himself — and embracing every bit of the NFL-level standard that comes with it.
