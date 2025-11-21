Gio Lopez Breaks Down Playing Duke, Chasing Victory Bell
North Carolina and Duke will square off for the Victory Bell on Saturday, Nov 22 at 3:30 in Chapel Hill, as both programs look to add another win to their overall record and claim the coveted Bell that will be rung after the game concludes. The Blue Devils defeated the Tar Heels last year, winning by a single point, 21-20, in Durham, North Carolina.
However, in that contest, UNC held a 20-point lead, but that was not until Duke and head coach Manny Diaz spearheaded a comeback that eventually lifted them in the end. Running back Star Thomas caught a 29-yard pass from quarterback Maalik Murphy that gave Duke its first touchdown during the third quarter, followed by a two-yard run by Thomas in the fourth to make the score 20-14.
And to cap off the massive rally, running back Peyton Jones rushed for a 20-yard score that had the scoreboard reading 21-20. North Carolina completed the game going scoreless. Fast forward to today, Lopez was asked about the UNC-Duke matchup and the meaning behind it all during Wednesday's press conference.
- “I've been told it just means more," Lopez said. "Of course, I want to, you know, win one for our seniors and one for all of the guys that have been here and just win another football game. So for us, you know, just, of course, focus on practice today, but just means more. And just want to, you know, win for the guys next year.”
Interestingly enough, North Carolina is in a much different situation this season compared to where it was almost a year ago under Mack Brown, who was fired toward the end of the season, as the UNC-NC State contest was the last game of his second stint in Chapel Hill.
The Circumstances Are Different This Time Around
Rather than UNC fighting to improve its overall record, it is instead fighting to achieve a spot in a bowl game. The Tar Heels and Belichick need to win their last two games against Duke and NC State (on Saturday, November 29) to make it all happen. Imagine if North Carolina is unable to make a bowl game despite the hiring of Belichick and the addition of GM Michael Lombardi?
This final two-game stretch holds a lot of meaning: it has significance for the players, coaches, and one underlying factor — the narrative, which will shape how this season is remembered five or even 10 years from now. That could be determined by how UNC plays during these next two Saturdays.
