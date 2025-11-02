Artacho’s Angle: UNC Won a Power 4 Conference Contest
UNC won a football game, and this time it was not against non-Power 4 conference school either. The Tar Heels capped off October with a victory against the Syracuse Orange and head coach Fran Brown Jr. — winning inside the JMA Wireless Dome by a score of 27-10. North Carolina moved its record to 3-5 on the season.
Head coach Bill Belichick tasted his first ACC win as well, and it was the efforts of his freshman running back, Demon June, who had a big time performance. June ran for 101 yards on 13 carries, while also scoring two touchdowns (one rushing and one receiving). The Tar Heels had a complete game — both sides of the ball showed up for Belichick and the staff.
The Tar Heels have had some trouble going up against Power 4 conference opponents, as shown by its performances against the TCU, UCF, Clemson, California and Virginia. But over their last three outings, they have looked much-improved, but have been bit mistakes in the red zone and at the goal-line. If those did not happen, North Carolina could be 5-3 instead.
UNC's games against the Bears and Cavaliers were seemingly on its side — Nathan Leacock's potential touchdown before the a fumble would have gave North Carolina the lead on the road, applying pressure to California's freshman quarterback, Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele.
And Kobe Paysour's catch, that looked sure to be a touchdown at home against Virginia would have been the difference from the game going into overtime in the end. However, despite those costly mistakes, UNC turned it (and some tears in the locker room as shared by Jordan Shipp after the UVa game) into fuel to overcome the hump and gain its third win of the season.
North Carolina Enters Its Last Four Games of the Season
North Carolina enters the last four games of the season in year one of the Belichick era. Stanford, Wake Forest, Duke and NC State round out the schedule. Could UNC go 4-0? Maybe, but then the reality of it going 0-4 are also there, too — just never know with this team, especially with the way this year has panned out.
Quarterback Gio Lopez made strides yet again facing the Orange, but it will be another big step to have consistency on Saturday, November 8 against the Cardinals at 4:30 p.m.
If North Carolina wins three more games then it becomes bowl eligible, if not, a hyped up season filled with drama off the gridiron, comes to an end.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!