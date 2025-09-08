All Tar Heels

Gio Lopez Shows Signs of Improvement in Win

In Gio Lopez's second try as the starting quarterback for UNC, he showed signs of improvement.

Jeremiah Artacho

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) looks to throw to running back Charleston French (23) during the first quarter against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) looks to throw to running back Charleston French (23) during the first quarter against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
UNC's starting quarterback, Gio Lopez, had a much better outing against the Charlotte 49ers, leading to the team's first win of the season under Bill Belichick's tutelage — and, of course, win number one in the books as a college head coach for the 73-year-old. Lopez threw 17 completions on 25 attempts (68% rate), accumulating 155 yards and a touchdown through four quarters.

Lopez was able to connect with wide receivers Chris Culliver, Javarius Green and Jordan Shipp for 10+ yards each — Culliver had the most with 74 yards total — the big 51-yard bomb during North Carolina's opening drive helped out a lot.

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichic during the first half against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The South Alabama transfer also showed off his running game, gaining 44 yards on nine rushing attempts. He had the second most on the ground behind freshman running back Demon June, who had 52 of his own.

Lopez was able to recover from the injury he suffered in the season opener, which left Belichick to put in quarterback Max Johnson for the remainder of the contest. And for a moment, Johnson's performance contested Lopez's job as the signal caller, but once it became game time, North Carolina elected to stick with its original choice.

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) throws under pressure from Charlotte 49ers defensive lineman Jorel Liverpool (10) during the first quarter at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

There Was Progress, but Consistency Is the Next Step

Real quickly, here are the two statlines so far for Lopez through two games:

  • TCU: 4/10, 69 yards, one interception
  • Charlotte: 17-25, 155 yards, one touchdown

Clear signs of progress for Lopez, but consistency is the next step for him, being able to continuously find targets and hit them for completions. Especially after the very first drive of the game, a huge pass for a big gain occurs, but never again in any subsequent drive.

However, part of the issue falls back on the coaching job — Offensive Coordinator Freddie Kitchens. There are still two more games (Richmond and UCF) for UNC to work out the kinks before facing the Clemson Tigers at home in what will be a tough matchup.

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichic looks at his iPad during the second half against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

It should not go unmentioned that this UNC roster is a brand new team with 70 brand new faces, plus a coaching staff that is still finding its groove. Although it's still fair to be critical, considering who the head coach of the program is, nevertheless.

Jeremiah Artacho
Jeremiah Artacho graduated from DTCC with an associate's degree in journalism and attends UNC now, where he is pursuing his bachelor's in journalism. He brings tremendous experience covering the Tar Heels to his new role as North Carolina Tar Heels Associate Beat Writer on SI.