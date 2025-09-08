Gio Lopez Shows Signs of Improvement in Win
UNC's starting quarterback, Gio Lopez, had a much better outing against the Charlotte 49ers, leading to the team's first win of the season under Bill Belichick's tutelage — and, of course, win number one in the books as a college head coach for the 73-year-old. Lopez threw 17 completions on 25 attempts (68% rate), accumulating 155 yards and a touchdown through four quarters.
Lopez was able to connect with wide receivers Chris Culliver, Javarius Green and Jordan Shipp for 10+ yards each — Culliver had the most with 74 yards total — the big 51-yard bomb during North Carolina's opening drive helped out a lot.
The South Alabama transfer also showed off his running game, gaining 44 yards on nine rushing attempts. He had the second most on the ground behind freshman running back Demon June, who had 52 of his own.
Lopez was able to recover from the injury he suffered in the season opener, which left Belichick to put in quarterback Max Johnson for the remainder of the contest. And for a moment, Johnson's performance contested Lopez's job as the signal caller, but once it became game time, North Carolina elected to stick with its original choice.
There Was Progress, but Consistency Is the Next Step
Real quickly, here are the two statlines so far for Lopez through two games:
- TCU: 4/10, 69 yards, one interception
- Charlotte: 17-25, 155 yards, one touchdown
Clear signs of progress for Lopez, but consistency is the next step for him, being able to continuously find targets and hit them for completions. Especially after the very first drive of the game, a huge pass for a big gain occurs, but never again in any subsequent drive.
However, part of the issue falls back on the coaching job — Offensive Coordinator Freddie Kitchens. There are still two more games (Richmond and UCF) for UNC to work out the kinks before facing the Clemson Tigers at home in what will be a tough matchup.
It should not go unmentioned that this UNC roster is a brand new team with 70 brand new faces, plus a coaching staff that is still finding its groove. Although it's still fair to be critical, considering who the head coach of the program is, nevertheless.
