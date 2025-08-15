Gio Lopez Embraces Learning and Leadership at Carolina Fall Camp
Gio Lopez is making the most of his first fall camp at North Carolina, immersing himself in an environment rich with the coaching staff's NFL experience and the high expectations that come with being a quarterback at UNC. He revealed of what's fall camp been like to the ACC Network's Football Road Trip show.
“Just having an open mind and listening to everybody in the building has been huge,” Lopez said. “Even defensively, you can learn from so many people. We’ve got tape, we’ve got so many resources to help us — and I’m not used to that. It’s awesome just to have so many people with experience who want to give knowledge and teach us. Our quarterback coach, Matt Lombardi, has been huge for me and has helped me a bunch as well.”
Here are some notable things he said.
An Unconvetional Path
Lopez’s path to Chapel Hill has been unconventional. Lopez was an unheralded recruit coming out of high school as he only had three FBS offers at the time with only Charlotte, South Alabama and UAB. It got even worse after a shoulder injury he suffered in his junior season.However, South Alabama still went ahead and offered him. The rest is history.
“Coach (Major) Applewhite recruited me and actually offered me the day of my surgery,” Lopez recalled. “I’ll be forever thankful for him — he was an amazing coach and a great person to learn from. I played my season there and then had the chance to play for the greatest head coach of all time, which was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”
Lopez completed 66 percent of his passes last season, throwing for 2,559 yards with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions in 11 games. He also rushed for 463 yards and scored seven more times on the ground. Lopez averaged 274.7 yards of total offense per game, which ranked 22nd nationally. His completion percentage was 18th nationally last year and is 10th amongst returning starting quarterbacks this season, according to PFF.
Lopez is also highly effective when facing the blitz. Last season, he completed 67% of his passes for 900 yards with eight touchdowns and just one interception on 100 passing attempts when facing the blitz according to PFF.
How Gio Lopez’s Skills Fit Bill Belichick’s Quarterback Vision
Those are the types of qualities that UNC head coach Bill Belichick likes to have for a starting quarterback.
“First, a quarterback has to run the offense — leadership, decision-making, communication, and handling situations are all part of it,” Belichick said. “In the passing game, it’s about decision-making and accuracy, plus being able to make plays off-schedule. If they can’t run the offense, it’s hard to play quarterback. Assuming they can, then it’s about their playmaking ability in the passing and running game, and making good decisions in critical situations so we can win.”
Lopez, a mobile quarterback, explained how his style fits Carolina’s offense.
“I’m a pass-first guy, but I’ll run the ball in short-yardage situations — that was my go-to at South Alabama. When I run, it’s usually to escape the pocket and make plays, but I’m still looking downfield. I’m not looking to just put my head down and run. Making plays off-schedule is a good part of my game.”
Becoming A Leader, Importance of Team Chemistry and Learning from the Greats
Earning a leadership role has been a focus for Lopez since arriving at Chapel Hill. However, he understands that nothing is given and he has to earn it. That’s a never-ending process.
“The best way has been just showing up every day,” Lopez said. “You can’t walk into a new building and a new team and automatically demand a leadership role. I’ve focused on finishing all my reps, being present, and not just going through the motions. Now, going through fall camp, I feel like I can be more vocal with everybody,” he said.
Looking ahead to Labor Day night and Carolina’s season opener, Lopez stressed the importance of team chemistry. “We’ve got a lot of new guys — even after the spring — so just getting reps together is huge. Those things can’t be replicated unless we’re in full pads. We’ve got to take every day head-on,” he said.
Learning the offense has been a hands-on process for Lopez, who has studied it the way he has since grade school: by making flash cards.
“Besides help from Matt Lombardi and Manny Miles, my process has been making cards, Lopez said. “My mom was a preschool teacher, so I’ll make flashcards, write plays on a whiteboard, flip them around — that kind of thing. I’m not a big electronics guy. I’ll watch film, of course, but I like pen and paper. I think when you write something down yourself, you memorize it better.”
Lopez, along with his teammates, often studies old New England Patriots film to see what made the team successful and to try to replicate it.
“When the coaches send you tape of a play and it’s Tom Brady throwing to Rob Gronkowski or Julian Edelman, it’s pretty cool,” Lopez said. “You’re watching some of the best players ever — Tom Brady being the best at his position. When you watch him do it, you feel like if you can just replicate that, you’ll be in a good place.