Grading North Carolina's Bench Against USC Upstate

What was once a problem for the Tar Heels has now become somewhat of a strength for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who can now say they can regularly depend on one to two players to contribute significant minutes off the bench.

The bench was a major factor in the Tar Heels defeating the USC Spartans 80-62 on Saturday at the Dean E. Smith Center.

If it were not for the second unit and one player in particular, North Carolina would have had a much tougher time pulling away from a scrappy USC Upstate team.

With all that being said, here is how North Carolina's bench performed in Saturday's victory over USC Upstate.

Jonathan Powell

Stat line: 17 points, 2 steals, and 1 rebound

Dec 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jonathan Powell (11) scores in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The sophomore forward took full advantage of extended minutes off the bench, shooting 6-of-9 from the field, including 3-of-6 from three-point range.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Hubert Davis spoke on Powell's 17-point performance.

"Yeah, I thought he played well on both ends," Davis said. "I mean, obviously he made shots, and today, not only made shots, but timely shots, especially from three. I think it was an eight-point game in the second half, he had a three and a corner taken to double figures, and that extended the lead for the remainder of the game."

Dec 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"But he's also a really physical defender, very competitive, and just has a passion and desire to be a part of his team and this program," Davis continued. "So, I was really happy they had a good game today."

Powell also spoke on his performance, discussing the process of staying ready for his name to be called in a moment like this.

"Just take it practice by practice, game by game," Powell said. "So really, like I said, just staying ready for opportunity when it comes. And I think tonight was a great chance for me to come in and show what I can do. So really, just build on that and be consistent for my team."

Grade: A+

Derek Dixon

Stat line: 3 points, 4 assists, and 2 rebounds

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks with guard Derek Dixon (3) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It was not the type of performance we have grown accustomed to seeing from Dixon in recent weeks, as the freshman guard struggled from the field, shooting 1-of-4, including 1-of-3 from beyond the arc.

Dixon was able to impact the game in other ways. Still, the scoring output has to be more consistent for North Carolina to be a threat from the outside against legitimate competition.

