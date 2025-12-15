Jonathan Powell Talks Win After Career Performance

Bench play has been monumental for the North Carolina Tar Heels in their current three-game winning streak. That continued to be a factor in the 80-62 win over USC Upstate on Saturday at the Dean E. Smith Center.

Overall, it was a sluggish performance from the Tar Heels , who struggled to separate themselves from the Spartans throughout the course of the game. North Carolina eventually broke through, but even then, the Tar Heels were only up by eight points with just over four minutes remaining in the game.

Dec 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) and forward James Brown (2) and USC Upstate Spartans forward Jafeth Martinez (12) dive for the ball in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Sophomore forward Jonathan Powell scored a career-high 17 points in North Carolina's win, further establishing the fact that the Tar Heels have depth that could become a consistent weapon as the season progresses.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference availability, Powell discussed the team's win.

Powell's Thoughts

Dec 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jonathan Powell (11) scores in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"I don't think that we were as bought in on defense as we usually are," Powell said. "So, I think as the game went on, we started to pick up our effort and intensity. Then it led to us getting the win."

That was evident in USC Upstate's ability to corral offensive rebounds and score easy baskets in transition. Despite rebounding being a major strength for the Tar Heels, they allowed nine offensive rebounds, which outpaced North Carolina's seven in that department.

After a win like that, disappointment could be a word to describe it, but Powell revealed that Davis' message was positive, despite the team not performing up to its standards.

Dec 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"I mean, what Coach [Hubert Davis] says: no matter who we play, a win is a win," Powell said. "So those are the games that we don't want to lose. So, coming on top with the win in that type of game is very important for us."

Entering Saturday's game, Powell had not surpassed nine points in any game this season, which he had only accomplished one time. Despite not seeing extensive playing time this season, the sophomore forward discussed the process of staying ready and prepared for his chance.

"Just take it practice by practice, game by game," Powell said. "So really, like I said, just staying ready for opportunity when it comes. And I think tonight was a great chance for me to come in and show what I can do. So really, just build on that and be consistent for my team."

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jonathan Powell (11) celebrates a three point basket during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

That is exactly what Powell did, scoring 17 points, while shooting 6-of-9 from the field, including 3-of-6 from three-point range.

