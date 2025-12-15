Jonathan Powell Talks Win After Career Performance
Bench play has been monumental for the North Carolina Tar Heels in their current three-game winning streak. That continued to be a factor in the 80-62 win over USC Upstate on Saturday at the Dean E. Smith Center.
Overall, it was a sluggish performance from the Tar Heels, who struggled to separate themselves from the Spartans throughout the course of the game. North Carolina eventually broke through, but even then, the Tar Heels were only up by eight points with just over four minutes remaining in the game.
Sophomore forward Jonathan Powell scored a career-high 17 points in North Carolina's win, further establishing the fact that the Tar Heels have depth that could become a consistent weapon as the season progresses.
While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference availability, Powell discussed the team's win.
Powell's Thoughts
- "I don't think that we were as bought in on defense as we usually are," Powell said. "So, I think as the game went on, we started to pick up our effort and intensity. Then it led to us getting the win."
That was evident in USC Upstate's ability to corral offensive rebounds and score easy baskets in transition. Despite rebounding being a major strength for the Tar Heels, they allowed nine offensive rebounds, which outpaced North Carolina's seven in that department.
After a win like that, disappointment could be a word to describe it, but Powell revealed that Davis' message was positive, despite the team not performing up to its standards.
- "I mean, what Coach [Hubert Davis] says: no matter who we play, a win is a win," Powell said. "So those are the games that we don't want to lose. So, coming on top with the win in that type of game is very important for us."
Entering Saturday's game, Powell had not surpassed nine points in any game this season, which he had only accomplished one time. Despite not seeing extensive playing time this season, the sophomore forward discussed the process of staying ready and prepared for his chance.
- "Just take it practice by practice, game by game," Powell said. "So really, like I said, just staying ready for opportunity when it comes. And I think tonight was a great chance for me to come in and show what I can do. So really, just build on that and be consistent for my team."
That is exactly what Powell did, scoring 17 points, while shooting 6-of-9 from the field, including 3-of-6 from three-point range.
