Hubert Davis and Star Players Highlight Jonathan Powell's Performance

In recent weeks, the North Carolina Tar Heels' bench has stepped up in a major way, lifting the team to crucial wins. Saturday was another example of a role player making an immense impact off the bench. Sophomore forward Jonathan Powell scored a career-high 17 points, while shooting 6-of-9 from the field, including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc.

His performance caught the attention of his head coach, Hubert Davis, and star players Henri Veesaar and Caleb Wilson.

While speaking with the media, each of them discussed how impressed they were by Powell on Saturday in the 80-62 win over the USC Upstate Spartans.

Davis' Thoughts

Dec 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis

"Yeah, I thought he played well on both ends," Davis said. "I mean, obviously he made shots, and today, not only made shots, but timely shots, especially from three. I think it was an eight-point game in the second half, he had a three and a corner taken to double figures, and that extended the lead for the remainder of the game."

"But he's also a really physical defender, very competitive, and just has a passion and desire to be a part of his team and this program," Davis continued. "So, I was really happy they had a good game today."

Dec 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA

The most important person to impress is the head coach. Davis has the ultimate say of who plays and who doesn't. If Powell can extend this type of performance through a couple of games, Davis will have no choice, but to reward the forward with more playing time.

Wilson's Thoughts

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jonathan Powell (11)

"He just hit open shots," Wilson said. "He just made good decisions. A guy like that, he's a great shooter, so just making sure he gets the open looks and knocks them down as [well]."

Veesaar's Thoughts

Dec 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA

"He went three for six from [three-point range]," Veesaar said. "That's huge. We need shooting. We haven't been shooting it great as a team. So, him stepping up and making three threes in our game and shooting it efficiently is amazing for us. It helps us a lot."

North Carolina went 10-of-23 (43.5 percent) from beyond the arc, an improvement over its season average (32.8 percent). If that becomes a trend for the Tar Heels, it will benefit Veesaar and Wilson, who are each constantly doubled in the paint. Making threes at that rate will force defenses to stay honest and create hesitancy to leave shooters unaccounted for on the perimeter.

Powell can establish himself as a consistent contributor if he continues to shoot the ball as efficiently as he did on Saturday.

