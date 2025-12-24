Grading North Carolina's Bench in Win Over East Carolina

The North Carolina Tar Heels defeated the East Carolina Pirates 99-51 on Monday night at the Dean E. Smith Center. Although East Carolina is not the most impressive opponent, the Tar Heels arguably had their best collective outing of the season.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Hubert Davis explained how the team has developed during the non-conference portion of North Carolina's schedule.

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks with guard Kyan Evans (0) during the first half against the East Carolina Pirates at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

"That's growth," Davis said. "Early in the year we had 11 new players and were still figuring out roles, rotations and lineups, with injuries mixed in. One thing we've talked about is getting to a level — but staying at that level."

"We knew East Carolina had come back in games before, so it was important for us to put together two solid halves," Davis continued. "Regardless of the score, I felt like we were locked in and focused on getting better, understanding that every minute matters for the growth of this team."

That growth and development extend to the bench, which has been monumental in the Tar Heels' five-game winning streak.

With all that being said, here is how North Carolina's bench performed in the win over East Carolina on Monday night.

Jonathan Powell

Stat line: 7 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 assists

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jonathan Powell (11) celebrates during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Powell's stat line was slightly inflated, as the Tar Heels emptied the bench with over five minutes remaining in the game. The sophomore forward was capable of taking advantage in those moments, recording a handful of statistics in that timeframe.

Nonetheless, Powell has evidently earned the coaching staff's trust, playing extensive minutes over the last month.

Grade: B

Jarin Stevenson

Stat line: 6 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 block

Dec 16, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) drives to the basket during the second half against the ETSU Buccaneers at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Coming off the bench fits well with Stevenson's skill set, which has allowed the junior forward to take advantage of opposing bench players.

Since reverting to a bench role, Stevenson has been more impactful than he was in the starting lineup. Despite being "demoted," Stevenson still plays extensive minutes with the starting lineup, which has highlighted his strengths.

Against East Carolina, the Alabama transfer did not shoot often, but he affected the game on the defensive end of the court.

Grade: B

Isaiah Denis

Stat line: 6 points, 1 rebound, and 1 assist

Nov 14, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Isaiah Denis (5) drives past North Carolina Central Eagles guard Justin Edwards (12) during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Denis played only in seven minutes, which exclusively occurred during garbage time, but he took advantage of the opportunity, hitting two threes during that span.

