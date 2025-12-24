Grading North Carolina's Bench in Win Over East Carolina
In this story:
The North Carolina Tar Heels defeated the East Carolina Pirates 99-51 on Monday night at the Dean E. Smith Center. Although East Carolina is not the most impressive opponent, the Tar Heels arguably had their best collective outing of the season.
While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Hubert Davis explained how the team has developed during the non-conference portion of North Carolina's schedule.
- "That's growth," Davis said. "Early in the year we had 11 new players and were still figuring out roles, rotations and lineups, with injuries mixed in. One thing we've talked about is getting to a level — but staying at that level."
- "We knew East Carolina had come back in games before, so it was important for us to put together two solid halves," Davis continued. "Regardless of the score, I felt like we were locked in and focused on getting better, understanding that every minute matters for the growth of this team."
That growth and development extend to the bench, which has been monumental in the Tar Heels' five-game winning streak.
With all that being said, here is how North Carolina's bench performed in the win over East Carolina on Monday night.
Jonathan Powell
Stat line: 7 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 assists
Powell's stat line was slightly inflated, as the Tar Heels emptied the bench with over five minutes remaining in the game. The sophomore forward was capable of taking advantage in those moments, recording a handful of statistics in that timeframe.
Nonetheless, Powell has evidently earned the coaching staff's trust, playing extensive minutes over the last month.
Grade: B
Jarin Stevenson
Stat line: 6 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 block
Coming off the bench fits well with Stevenson's skill set, which has allowed the junior forward to take advantage of opposing bench players.
Since reverting to a bench role, Stevenson has been more impactful than he was in the starting lineup. Despite being "demoted," Stevenson still plays extensive minutes with the starting lineup, which has highlighted his strengths.
Against East Carolina, the Alabama transfer did not shoot often, but he affected the game on the defensive end of the court.
Grade: B
Isaiah Denis
Stat line: 6 points, 1 rebound, and 1 assist
Denis played only in seven minutes, which exclusively occurred during garbage time, but he took advantage of the opportunity, hitting two threes during that span.
Please follow us on X when you click right HERE! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE!
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Tar Heels when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.