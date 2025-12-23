Grading North Carolina's Bench Output in Win Over Ohio State

The North Carolina Tar Heels extended their win streak to four games after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes 71-70 on Saturday afternoon at State Farm Arena. With Seth Trimble returning to the starting lineup, North Carolina's rotation has altered slightly, with one player shifting to a bench role, who will be named later.

Trimble played a monumental role in the Tar Heels' win , scoring 17 points while shooting 6-of-13 from the field, including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc. The 6-foot-3 guard, Caleb Wilson, and Henri Veesaar accounted for 54 of North Carolina's 71 points.

That being said, the bench was crucial in the Tar Heels eking out a victory over Ohio State. Here is how the bench graded out in the win.

Jarin Stevenson

Stat line: 6 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) shows emotion against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

With Trimble back, Stevenson took a backseat on the bench, but that ultimately proved to be the best-case scenario for both the team and the junior forward. Stevenson filled up the stat sheet, but no stat was more important than his second steal of the game, which provided North Carolina with an opportunity to score the go-ahead bucket with seconds remaining.

Without Stevenson's effort on the second-to-last defensive possession of the game, the Tar Heels do not win that game.

Grade: A-

Derek Dixon

Stat line: 3 points, 2 rebounds, and 4 assists

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) dribbles against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Dixon has taken a step back - in terms of production - after his two-game run against Kentucky and Georgetown, where he totaled 23 points across the two outings. The freshman guard went 1-of-5 from the field, including 1-of-3 from beyond the arc.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard continues to grow into his role, and although he was subpar in the shooting department, Dixon found other ways to impact the game.

Grade: C+

Jonathan Powell

Stat line: 3 points, 1 rebound, and 1 assist

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jonathan Powell (11) dribbles against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Powell is another young player who has been steadily improving throughout the season. The sophomore forward's role was diminished on Saturday, which limited to two shot attempts in 15 minutes.

Nonetheless, head coach Hubert Davis has mixed Powell in with several starters, signaling his belief and trust in the forward.

Grade: C+

Jaydon Young

Stat line: 3 points

Nov 11, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Jaydon Young (4) chases a loos ball out of bounds against the Radford Highlanders in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard was utilized primarily as an off-ball guard along the perimeter. That was evident when all three of his shot attempts came from beyond the arc.

It is difficult to fully assess Young's performance in limited minutes, but he could have been more impactful in Saturday's win.

Grade: C-

