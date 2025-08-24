Has UNC Finally Started to Invest in its Football Program?
With North Carolina’s first game happening a week from tomorrow, many people around Chapel Hill are excited.
With the arrival of Super Bowl-winning head coach Bill Belichick, the prospect of UNC winning championships is on everyone’s minds. While many Tar Heel fans are being realistic about their standards, the level of excitement could reach a zenith if Carolina defeats TCU on Labor Day.
Adding to the excitement is a sense of mystique, with 70 new players on the roster — 40 of them added after the spring — including projected starters quarterback Gio Lopez and linebacker Andrew Simpson. Because of limited media access to fall camp, little is known about the team’s strengths or weaknesses.
While all of this has been said time and time again, it’s really just a lead-up to the main point I’m trying to make: Is North Carolina finally buying into its football program?
Here are my reasons why.
Belichick Being Hired in the First Place
North Carolina made a splash hire when it brought Mack Brown out of retirement for a second stint in Chapel Hill. But that pales in comparison to Bill Belichick’s deal — $10 million annually over five years.
According to Axios Raleigh, the university added $3.5 million in potential bonuses, $10 million to hire assistant coaches, $1 million for a revamped strength and conditioning staff, and $5.3 million for other support personnel, signaling that North Carolina was ushering in a new era of football in Chapel Hill.
The football program’s $40 million operating budget is expected to increase by at least $8 million. That figure does not include the $13 million pledged for player compensation or the $7 million the school set aside in severance payments to Mack Brown and his staff over the next two years.
"We're taking a risk," Cunningham told Inside Carolina and a handful of reporters. "We're investing more in football with the hope and ambition that the return is going to significantly outweigh the investment."
Former Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson weighed in as well on the College Gameday Podcast. Clawson, who posted a 67-69 record and a 5-2 bowl mark during his 11 seasons at Wake Forest before retiring after 2024, firmly believes that North Carolina has fully bought into Belichick and its football program.
“I really view this as North Carolina’s all-in moment in football,” said Clawson. “You know, I think they’ve always been viewed as a basketball school first. And, the level of investment they have in Bill, his staff, the strength staff, and the level of investment they have in the players is a lot different than the support that Mack (Brown) got.”
Even Brown, Belichick’s predecessor, acknowledged that the administration has committed to football while he was a guest on The Herd with Colin Cowherd.
"Chancellor Lee Roberts is committed to football big-time for the first time in North Carolina history," Brown said. "They are really wanting football to be good. They're all-in. That gives them a chance to be successful."
The Board of Trustees Want to Win
The UNC Board of Trustees has taken a more active role in the football program amid rapid changes across college sports, as some universities have been forced to cut programs under the new revenue-sharing plan. Recognizing that football can help support non-revenue sports, many have rallied behind Belichick and the program.
"Coach Belichick will help us take that next leap. We are absolutely 100% committed to football and committed to winning in football," Lloyd said, according to WUNC. "We want to win a national championship in football. I said that the first day I became a trustee."
Lloyd, who began her career in healthcare investment banking at Goldman Sachs, joined the Board of Trustees in 2023.
When Brown was fired from UNC, Lloyd first heard Bill Belichick’s name as a candidate the night before Thanksgiving. The Tar Heels finished the season 6-6, suffering a loss to rival N.C. State for the fourth consecutive season. Lloyd said she “loves” Brown but was clear the program was still was a middle-of-the-pack team and she couldn’t stand that.
"Why is the University of North Carolina in a JV tier? We should not be JV in anything we do, ever. And we're so excellent in every other way," Lloyd said. "The fact that we were accepting a relegated place in football was absolutely awful for most of us, and that's really (why) this core group (has) been just working so hard to try to inspire people to get us to the next level. So now, we're on the next level, and we're going to have to win, and it's not going to be a straight line, but at least we're there. I'd much rather be in the top tier, competing every day, than be relegated to kid's table."
A Potential Move to the SEC
Inside Carolina reported during the ACC Kickoff in July that North Carolina could leave the ACC for the SEC.
While that idea may seem far-fetched, the university’s recent moves suggest otherwise.
Any school looking to join the SEC or Big Ten must demonstrate a serious commitment to football — the primary driver of athletic revenue. UNC has made that commitment clear. First, it brought Hall of Fame coach Brown out of retirement. More recently, it gave Belichick a guaranteed $10 million over three years for his first college coaching role. It wouldn’t be surprising if Belichick’s hiring was part of a long-term plan to guide UNC toward the SEC. For that reason, winning on the field matters more than ever; the university has bet big, and it needs results.
UNC’s overall athletic program further strengthens the case.
Basketball remains a premier program, with six national championships and a record 21 Final Four appearances. Baseball has also excelled, advancing to the College World Series 12 times — eight since 2006 — and claiming nine ACC championships, including national runner-up finishes in 2006 and 2007.
Yet the biggest factor driving investment is financial. In the 2023–24 season, the SEC generated $808.4 million in total revenue, distributing $52.6 million to each member school. The ACC, by comparison, brought in $711.1 million, with each of its 14 full-time members receiving roughly $45 million.
Media exposure is another key incentive. The average SEC on ABC broadcast in 2024 drew 6.4 million viewers per game. Six of the top 10 most-watched regular-season games involved at least one SEC team, and the SEC Championship between Georgia and Texas drew 6.6 million viewers — more than the Sugar Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, and both first-round College Football Playoff games.
By contrast, the ACC Championship between Clemson and SMU drew just 6 million viewers, nearly 10 million fewer than the SEC’s most-watched regular-season game. Even lower-profile SEC matchups can draw huge audiences: an 8–4 LSU team vs. a Florida team fighting for bowl eligibility drew 6.02 million viewers.
