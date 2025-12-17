Henri Veesaar’s 2025 Progress at One-Third Mark

The North Carolina Tar Heels have had a hot start to the season, compiling a 10-1 record heading into the latter half of December. One of the main components for North Carolina's early-season success has been the emergence of the frontcourt.

It was apparent that the program wanted to improve the defense and establish a physical presence in the paint against opposing teams. Caleb Wilson was a coveted five-star recruit who chose North Carolina over several blue-blood programs. That has definitely been monumental in the Tar Heels' current form.

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) reacts with forward Jarin Stevenson (15) after the game at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The other addition was former Arizona center Henri Veesaar . The 6-foot-11, 224-pound center has arguably been the most impact transfer portal acquisition in the country. Through 11 games, Veesaar is averaging 16.9 points and 9.1 rebounds and blocks per game.

Let's a take a look at Veesaar's impact through the first third of the season.

Assessing Veesaar

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) with the ball as Georgetown Hoyas forward Isaiah Abraham (7) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Arizona transfer is not your typical back-to-the-basket center. Veesaar's game is multidimensional, and that allows the Tar Heels to have flexibility in their rotation and schematics.

Following North Carolina's win over Georgetown, head coach Hubert Davis highlighted the center's offensive versatility.

"[Veesaar] has put a lot of weight and importance on him," Davis said. "He's so huge for us on both ends of the floor. His rebounding is real, his length, his ability not only just to rebound but to keep balls alive up in the air that allows us to be able to get those rebounds. To get to the offensive glass, that's something that's always been an emphasis for us. And honestly, with him and Caleb [Wilson], they're our two best offensive rebounders."

Dec 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"And you got a seven-footer that can score around the basket, can pass, can handle, can shoot threes: that's somebody that I like that's on our team," Davis continued. "I'm really happy for him. He's playing extremely well. He's a great kid to coach and be around."

"More and more teams are doubling Henri, and obviously Caleb, and the way that we handled it and passed the ball out to the perimeter and made the extra pass, I thought even when we missed it, I felt like we made the right play."

The fact that both Wilson and Veesaar can periodically shoot from beyond the arc, is something that will continue to be an underrated weapon for the Tar Heels' offense. While Wilson continues to develop at a rapid pace, Veesaar will continue to steady the ship when the freshman forward goes through the inevitable growing pains.

