Henri Veesaar Gets Candid About UNC's Lackluster Performance Despite Win
North Carolina center Henri Veesaar met with the media after the Tar Heels defeated Radford on Tuesday night. He scored 18 points and hauled in seven rebounds.
Partial Transcript
On Seth Trimble’s abscence…
Obviously, having him out, like, it's hard for the team, because I feel like he's the one returner who's being the leading voice of the team, so it was really bad for him, what happened to him, and we just kind of came off flat. We got to always bring our effort and energy. But I think the mood was really down after that happened, and we came out flat, and that's gonna be better for that.
On what caused the missed three throws
There's lack of concentration from the players part. I miss way too many. Let me see, yeah, I won seven for 11. Like I know I missed one, that was a one on one, and I didn't get my second one. So that's basically 7-for-12. And that's not good, just having to do that. That's team. We went 31-for-49, It's just per concentration. We are way better shooting team than that. And today there was a lack of concentration and effort, and that's something we need to be way better.
On Luka Bogavac…
Yeah, I mean, Luca is a great passer. He's good at best. He got the rim today. He got made some minis, threes. He's a really good player whenever he gets especially in the pick and roll.
Was there a let down after the Kansas game?
I feel like, yes, we definitely came out a little flat. We were excited after the game, and we had great practices, but today we came out flat and that's unacceptable.
On if he was scared when Jarin Stevenson went down early…
It definitely was like, I just seen him the way he was on the floor, and, like, he seemed like in crucial pain, yeah, I didn't have the time to ask anybody what happened, what everything's I saw he was holding his ankle, and obviously with absence of Seth, that if we were missed another player, that's a big difference.
But two scores, yeah, but he came back, and he played amazing in the second, like, even when he came back, we made the run in the first half, and that's he's a very effective player. When he comes in, he gives us a lot of length, rebounding everything, shooting. He's a good driver. So when he's on the court, we need him there
Was it a relief for you when he came back in?
I saw him go, come back inside, I was very happy. I was like, good. It's not bad. He's not going to be off a couple games. It's just a little tweak. It hurt him. He's going to be probably in pain, but it's not an injury
