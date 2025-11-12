All Tar Heels

Henri Veesaar Gets Candid About UNC's Lackluster Performance Despite Win

North Carolina center Henri Veesaar met with the media after the Tar Heels defeated Radford on Tuesday night. He scored 18 points and hauled in seven rebounds.

Grant Chachere

Henri veesaar throws down a dunk against Central Arkansas; Nov. 3, 2025
Henri veesaar throws down a dunk against Central Arkansas; Nov. 3, 2025 / Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI
In this story:

North Carolina center Henri Veesaar met with the media after the Tar Heels defeated Radford on Tuesday night. He scored 18 points and hauled in seven rebounds.

Make sure to check out the video below.

Partial Transcript

On Seth Trimble’s abscence…

UN
Nov 11, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) looks on from the bench after getting injured before the game against the Radford Highlanders at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Obviously, having him out, like, it's hard for the team, because I feel like he's the one returner who's being the leading voice of the team, so it was really bad for him, what happened to him, and we just kind of came off flat. We got to always bring our effort and energy. But I think the mood was really down after that happened, and we came out flat, and that's gonna be better for that.

On what caused the missed three throws

UNC
Nov 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) at the free throw line in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

There's lack of concentration from the players part. I miss way too many. Let me see, yeah, I won seven for 11. Like I know I missed one, that was a one on one, and I didn't get my second one. So that's basically 7-for-12. And that's not good, just having to do that. That's team. We went 31-for-49, It's just per concentration. We are way better shooting team than that. And today there was a lack of concentration and effort, and that's something we need to be way better.

On Luka Bogavac…

UN
Nov 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) reacts at the end of the game at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Yeah, I mean, Luca is a great passer. He's good at best. He got the rim today. He got made some minis, threes. He's a really good player whenever he gets especially in the pick and roll.

Was there a let down after the Kansas game?

UN
Nov 11, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) shoots against Radford Highlanders forward Tyson Brown (21) during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

I feel like, yes, we definitely came out a little flat. We were excited after the game, and we had great practices, but today we came out flat and that's unacceptable.

On if he was scared when Jarin Stevenson went down early…

UN
Nov 11, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) gets fouled by Radford Highlanders guard Mari Jordan (5) during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

It definitely was like, I just seen him the way he was on the floor, and, like, he seemed like in crucial pain, yeah, I didn't have the time to ask anybody what happened, what everything's I saw he was holding his ankle, and obviously with absence of Seth, that if we were missed another player, that's a big difference. 

But two scores, yeah, but he came back, and he played amazing in the second, like, even when he came back, we made the run in the first half, and that's he's a very effective player. When he comes in, he gives us a lot of length, rebounding everything, shooting. He's a good driver. So when he's on the court, we need him there

Was it a relief for you when he came back in?

Jarin Stevenson, UNC, UNC Basketball
North Carolina forward Jarin Stevenson shooting a free throw during UNC's 95-53 win over Winston-Salem State in an exhibiton game on Oct. 29, 2025. / Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

I saw him go, come back inside, I was very happy. I was like, good. It's not bad. He's not going to be off a couple games. It's just a little tweak. It hurt him. He's going to be probably in pain, but it's not an injury

To follow us on Twitter, CLICK HERE! Also, follow our Facebook page!

feed

Published
Grant Chachere
GRANT CHACHERE

Grant Chachere holds a B.A. in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University and has a passion for college sports. He has served as a reporter and beat writer for various outlets, including Crescent City Sports and TigerBait.com. Now, he brings that passion and experience to his role as the North Carolina Tar Heels beat reporter On SI.