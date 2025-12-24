Top Performances for North Carolina in Win Over East Carolina

The North Carolina Tar Heels annihilated the East Carolina Pirates 99-51 on Monday night at the Dean E. Smith Center.

From the get-go , the Tar Heels' speed in transition and defensive physicality overwhelmed East Carolina. Those factors were the main factors in North Carolina winning by nearly 50 points.

In addition, it was a well-balanced attack by the Tar Heels , who had four players score double-digit points.

With all that being said, here is a look at North Carolina's best players against East Carolina on Monday night.

Caleb Wilson

Stat line: 21 points, 12 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals, and 4 blocks

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) brings the ball up court against the East Carolina Pirates during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Wilson produced his ninth 20+ performance of the season against the Pirates. The freshman forward shot 7-of-11 from the field and 7-of-13 from the free-throw line. Wilson took full advantage of East Carolina's carelessness with the ball, scoring a handful of points in transition.

Not only did the former five-star recruit do his usual damage in the scoring and rebounding departments, but Wilson's three steals and four blocks were a season-high.

Henri Veesaar

Stat line: 16 points and 10 rebounds

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates during the first half against the East Carolina Pirates at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Once again, Veesaar was a driving force for the Tar Heels, connecting on 6-of-9 shots from the field, including 4-of-5 from three-point range. The do-it-all center excelled near the basket, in the mid-range, and as documented, from beyond the arc. His ability to score at all three levels was on full display.

Veesaar recorded his seventh double-double of the season, and he could have eclipsed 20 points and 15 rebounds if he had not been taken out with over six minutes remaining in the game.

Luka Bogavac

Stat line: 15 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) runs back during the first half against the East Carolina Pirates at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Bogavac had been a non-factor in the previous two games, combining to score four points across those outings. The transfer guard surpassed that lackluster output in the first five minutes of the game, with five quick points.

The 6-foot-5, 216-pound guard finished the game with 15 points while shooting 5-of-9 from the field, including 1-of-3 from beyond the arc.

Seth Trimble

Stat line: 12 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) drives during the second half against the East Carolina Pirates at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The senior guard has averaged 14.5 points, four assists, and three rebounds in the two games since his return from injury. Trimble had missed the previous nine games with the aforementioned ailment.

Trimble's arrival has elevated the team to new heights, and as long as he is available, the Tar Heels should be viewed as legitimate national championship contenders.

