Top Three Performances for UNC Against St. Bonaventure
The North Carolina Tar Heels returned to action after a week off, defeating the St. Bonaventure Bonnies 85-70 in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.
North Carolina's size and depth played a huge role in the team's win over St. Bonaventure, and although there were stretches when the Tar Heels struggled with sloppy play, they overwhelmed the Bonnies inside the perimeter.
By winning, North Carolina improved its record to 6-0 with a date against the Michigan State Spartans on the horizon. It will be a top 20 matchup featuring two historic programs with multiple national championships between them.
Nonetheless, here are the top performances for the Tar Heels against St. Bonaventure on Tuesday night.
Henri Veesaar
Stat line: 24 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals
Veesaar's 24 points were a career high, and his 13 rebounds were a season high for the former Arizona center, who transferred to Chapel Hill this past offseason.
Heading into this matchup, the discrepancy in the paint was apparent, and Veesaar exposed St. Bonaventure's lack of size, dominating the glass and scoring second-chance points.
It was an overall efficient outing for the 6-foot-11, 224-pound center, who shot 9-of-14 from the field and 5-of-6 from the free throw line.
Caleb Wilson
Stat line: 20 points, 12 rebounds, and 1 assist
Wilson's stat line was nearly an exact representation of his season averages, as the freshman forward continued his early-season dominance with Tuesday night's outing.
The former five-star recruit was not as efficient as he tends to be, shooting 5-of-13 from the field, but he made up for that by converting all 10 of his free throw attempts. His ability to beat defenders off the dribble was apparent against St. Bonaventure, which led to the double-digit free throw attempts.
Thursday afternoon against Michigan State will be a good test to see how Wilson responds to formidable competition. He passed his first test against the Kansas Jayhawks a few weeks ago, totaling 24 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and four steals.
Kyan Evans
Stat line: 11 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists
This was by far Evans' most efficient outing, shooting 4-of-5 from the field and 3-of-4 from three-point range.
If the Tar Heels can receive that type of output from Evans, especially when Seth Trimble returns later next month from injury, Wilson and Veesaar will be afforded more space to operate in the paint. The Tar Heels' ability to shoot from outside the perimeter will complement the post play perfectly.
