North Carolina Basketball Soundly Defeats St. Bonaventure
No. 16 North Carolina returned to action on Tuesday night, comfortably defeating St. Bonaventure (score)
Junior center Henri Veesaar led the way with 24 points and 13 rebounds while Caleb Wilson played second-fiddle, totaling 20 points and 12 rebounds.
The Tar Heels improved to 6-0 on the season, solidifying their move up the top 25 rankings. Next up for North Carolina is No. 11 Michigan State on Thanksgiving at the Fort Myers Tip-Off.
First Half
It took no time for the Tar Heels to jump out to jump out to a double-digit lead, connecting on five of their first six shot attempts. North Carolina's crisp ball movement and willingness to push the ball off defensive rebounds led to wide open shots in transition. By the first media timeout, the Tar Heels had five assists. North Carolina would lead 15-5 just under the 16-minute mark.
The Tar Heels size was evident, as they consistently maneuvered their way to the free throw line. Something else that was apparent: Wilson could do whatever he wanted. In the opening 10 minutes of the first half, the freshman forward had nine points and two rebounds, including five points from the free throw line.
That lead qucikly evaporated, as St. Bonaventure went on a 14-4 run in a four-minute span to tie the game at 28 apiece at the seven-minute mark.
The first half ended sporadically, as both teams struggled to operate the half-court offense in an orderly fashion. Despite committing 11 turnovers, the Tar Heels still led 35-33 at halftime. However, North Carolina had several things to clean up in the second half.
Second Half
The Tar Heels imposed their will in the paint, as Wilson and Henri Veesaar accounted for six of North Carolina's first nine points to open the second half. The two big men were the main catalysts for the Tar Heels' 12-5 run by the 17-minute mark, giving North Carolina a 47-38 lead.
By the under-12-minute media timeout, the Tar Heels lead grew to 13 points, with Wilson and Veesaar combining for 30 points and 20 rebounds at that point of the game.
Both teams prioritized running out in transition, but North Carolina's overwhelming advantage on the glass began to break down the Bonnies. St. Bonaventure simply became overmatched in that department, and the Tar Heels' lead continued to expand.
Although there were points of disorganization and incohesive ball movement, North Carolina would hammer away, eventually breaking through St. Bonaventure's undersized frontcourt. The Tar Heels would go onto defeat the Bonnies 85-70.
Please follow us on X when you click right HERE!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE!