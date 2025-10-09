Freshman Guard Lands Praise From UNC Teammates at ACC Tipoff
Before every season, everyone wants to know which player on North Carolina's basketball team will have a breakout year. One name that has come up consistently throughout the preseason is freshman guard Derek Dixon.
Dixon was a Top 50 prospect in the 2025 recruiting class and was named the 2025 Gatorade Player of the Year for the District of Columbia. He led Gonzaga College High School to a 29-5 record and the 2025 DC State Athletic Association Class AA state championship.
As a senior, he averaged 14.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, made 80 three-pointers, and shot 38.5 percent from beyond the arc.
The 6-5 guard will spend most of his minutes coming off the bench, as North Carolina features a crowded backcourt with Kyan Evans, fellow freshman Isaiah Denis, Virginia Tech transfer Jaydon Young, Colorado State transfer KJ Simpson, and returning senior Seth Trimble. However, he will be featured heavily and is expected to see significant minutes as the team's point guard off the bench.
Dixon’s name was mentioned frequently during the ACC Tipoff at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown on Tuesday. Here is what two of his teammates had to say.
Seth Trimble
Trimble, whom Dixon said has taken him under his wing along with Kyan Evans—they call themselves the "Light-Skin Squad"—had a lot of praise for the freshman guard and expressed his excitement to see him play this season.
- "Derek has been so poised the whole summer," Trimble told reporters at ACC Tipoff in Charlotte on Tuesday.
- "He's been incredible. He's been getting to his spots. He hasn't shied away from anything. He's not afraid to take the big shot or anything like that. I said to somebody earlier, Derek in this year, but in the next couple years, he's going to be an incredible basketball player. I mean, he's – I see a lot in him. I really do see a lot in Derek, so I'm excited for him."
Henri Veesaar
Henri Veesaar will be a key factor for UNC's offense, whether he's playing in the paint or shooting from the perimeter. He has recognized Dixon's talent throughout the offseason, especially during pickup games.
- "Yeah, Derek is a really good shooter," Veesaar said. We had some pickups where he made like seven threes in the night and I was like in a really good percentage, like nine for seven. And he just really developed being on the ball, operating the pick and roll."
- "I think in high school, it's a little bit different than doing it in college. And just his patience, the way he moves it, kind of walling defenders off, it's really good."
