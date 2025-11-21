History, Heart, and Hardware Define UNC–Duke Battle for Victory Bell
Rivalry games are a big part of college football’s appeal. It’s not just about bragging rights, high-profile time slots, or even the occasional dustup.
Mississippi State and Ole Miss play for the Golden Egg. Oklahoma and Texas compete for the Golden Hat. Iowa and Minnesota go after the Floyd of Rosedale, a bronze pig.
For North Carolina and Duke, the trophy at stake is the Victory Bell.
The two teams have faced off since Nov. 27, 1888, when Duke — then Trinity College — defeated North Carolina 16-0. But the tradition of the Victory Bell started decades later. In 1948, UNC head cheerleader Norman Sper and Duke’s Loring Jones, inspired by other college football trophies, collaborated to create the Victory Bell. Jones designed the frame, while Sper acquired a retired railway bell from Southern Railway.
The first game played for the bell was at Kenan Memorial Stadium, where North Carolina shut out Duke 20-0 to claim the trophy.
“For Duke — obviously, a big rivalry game here for us. This game means a lot to people in Carolina, people at UNC, people at Duke. There's a big division here, and that's what makes these games exciting and fun and super competitive. Everybody knows each other pretty well, and I'm looking forward to being a participant in this event.”
History of the Rivalry
North Carolina holds a 65-41-4 lead in the all-time series. Duke snapped a long drought in last year’s game, rallying with two fourth-quarter touchdowns to edge UNC 21-20 and claim the Victory Bell for the first time since 2019.
The Carolina-Duke game was bigger in football than it was in basketball as the programs were nationally-ranked programs through the 1940s and 1950s. However, Duke’s program dominated the series, with Duke winning just seven times and Carolina notching a 13-game win streak from 1990 to 2002.
In recent years, the competition has tightened. From 2010 to 2019, both teams won five games each. Duke claimed back-to-back victories in 2012 and 2013, its first consecutive wins in the series since its three-game run from 1987 to 1989. After Carolina won in 2014 and 2015, Duke answered with a three-game streak from 2016 to 2018, its best stretch in the rivalry over the past 30 years.
Tar Heels Looking for Revenge
After UNC beat Duke 20-17 at Kenan Stadium in 2019, the Tar Heels ran off six straight wins in the rivalry. That streak ended last year when Duke rallied from a 17-0 halftime deficit to win 21-20 and return the Victory Bell to Durham.
UNC’s seniors, including safety Will Hardy, are eager to bring the Victory Bell back to Chapel Hill. With Saturday marking their final game at Kenan Stadium, the motivation is even higher.
“Yeah, I think it's just another motivator to get that back and have it here in Carolina,” Hardy said. “You know, my first three years here, it spent its time in this facility, and Carolina blue. And so we want to get that back and keep it here and get it back for the guys that are coming, coming back next year, and for recruits, just people in Carolina, that victory bell just looks better in this facility.”
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE!
Please follow us on X when you click right HERE!