Lombardi's Mindset Has Embodied UNC's Portal Activity

This is a pivotal offseason for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who are coming off a disappointing 2025 season with a 4-8 record and failing to qualify for bowl eligibility. It marked the first time since 2018 that the program did not participate in postseason play.

When the season ended, several players announced their intention to enter the transfer portal and leave Chapel Hill. Around 25 players have left the program this offseason, leaving major holes along the roster that need to be refurbished with acquisitions through the portal. While the Tar Heels constructed a strong 2026 freshman class, those players could take time to develop into their roles.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick watches play during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

The transfer portal is where North Carolina will build a roster that can compete for serious hardware in 2026. While speaking with the media on multiple occurrences this offseason, general manager Michael Lombardi has made it clear how he is going to attack this process, and it has been evident by how the Tar Heels have done since the portal officially opened on Jan. 2.

Aggressively Pursuing Players That Set a Foundation for Long-Term Success

UNC football general manager Michael Lombardi | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“This year we have a better understanding of what’s in the portal - what could be in the portal - what kind of players we want from the portal that fit what we have to do here at North Carolina,” Lombardi said after the season. “And so, we have to be ready to be able to fill the spots that we have to, and that’s why it’s really important to have a grading system, to have a personnel department so that we can sit there and honestly say … we need to get a better player.”

"So, we’re going to make decisions with what we think is the best interest of our program moving forward, based on the total realm of what we think is needed for our team," Lombardi said on National Signing Day. "And we don’t really know what is going to happen tomorrow, because the portal doesn’t open up until January.”

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

“We’re [going to] go deep into it, because we’re [going to] build the team,” Lombardi told Pat McAfee. “We’re [going to] systematically and strategically build the team the right way, so that we have sustainable success. So that you can compete at the highest level of college football.”

Through Monday, the Tar Heels have signed one quarterback , two wide receivers, a tight end, an offensive lineman, and two defensive linemen. Lombardi acted on his words, and North Carolina is expected to make several more additions before the portal closes later this month.

