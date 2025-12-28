How the ACC’s Best Freshmen Stack Up, Including UNC

It has been a polarizing start to the 2025 college basketball season, which has featured several standout freshmen who have instantly established themselves in the top group of players.

That group includes North Carolina Tar Heels' forward Caleb Wilson , Duke Blue Devils' forward Cameron Boozer, and Louisville Cardinals' guard Mikel Brown Jr. All of these players could be selected within the top 10 picks of the 2026 NBA Draft this upcoming summer.

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrate during a timeout against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

These freshmen all featuring in ACC competition should make for a compelling season in the conference, with all three of these teams possessing national championship aspirations.

Let's take a look at each of these superstar freshmen and evaluate how they have performed heading into conference play,

Caleb Wilson

2025 stats: 19.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 55.4 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from three-point range

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) brings the ball up court against the East Carolina Pirates during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Wilson leads the Tar Heels in points and rebounds per game this season, and has been monumental in the team's compiling a 12-1 record.

The 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward has nine games of 20+ points, which is the most by any freshman in the country. That means there have only been four games in which Wilson has not accounted for at least 20 points, which is improbable to think about when considering how much attention he garners every game.

It has been an impressive start to the season for the former five-star recruit, to say the least.

Cameron Boozer

2025 stats: 23.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 56.7 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three-point range

Dec 20, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) controls the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Leon Horner (6) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It took a few games for the 6-foot-9, 249-pound forward to hit his stride, in terms of efficiency against formidable opponents. However, once Boozer established that, he has been a dominant force on both ends of the court, leading the Blue Devils to an 11-1 start, which include wins over Kansas, Arkansas, Florida, and Michigan State.

Boozer possesses one of the most complete skill sets in the country, and if he continues this level of production, he could be the number-one overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Mikel Brown Jr.

2025 stats: 16.6 points, 5.1 assists, and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 38.1 percent from the field and 26.8 percent from three-point range

Dec 3, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr (0) dribbles around Arkansas Razorbacks guard Meleek Thomas (1) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 89-80. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Shooting efficiency has not been an aspect in Brown Jr.'s production this season, but he is one of the most dynamic guards in the country.

Unfortunately, the 6-foot-5, 189-pound guard has missed the last two games with a lower back injury. His absence was evident in the Cardinals' 83-62 loss to the Tennesee Volunteers on Dec. 16. Nonetheless, Brown Jr. must be more efficient from the field if Louisville wants to challenge for a national championship.

