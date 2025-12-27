Why Caleb Wilson Believes He is Ready for Conference Play

The North Carolina Tar Heels are playing some of their best basketball of the season in recent weeks. After going 12-1 through the first two months of the season, the Tar Heels will turn their attention to conference play, which opens up on Tuesday against the Florida State Seminoles.

Before that game , the Tar Heels will have a little over a week until then to prepare, as North Carolina's last outing was this past Monday against East Carolina. The Tar Heels defeated the Pirates 99-51 at the Dean E. Smith Center. It was North Carolina's most well-rounded performance of the season, with Caleb Wilson leading the team with 21 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks, and three steals.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, Wilson shared Seth Trimble's advice regarding what to expect in ACC play.

Wilson's Thoughts

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) celebrates during the first half against the East Carolina Pirates at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

"[He has] been telling me that teams really scout you and they are really focused on you, but honestly, I'm sure it will be tougher, but I feel like that is already happening to me," Wilson said. "Like today [Monday], I turned the ball over way too much in the first half, but it was because I didn't look before I was going."

"I watched it on film at halftime, and they were always doubling from the baseline because they knew I was going to spin off [since] I do it every single time because nobody can guard that," Wilson continued. "I am really just learning. Of course, people are going to scout me, but I will be good."

Dec 16, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; ETSU Buccaneers forward Cam Morris III (15) blocks the shot from North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

As Wilson mentioned, this has been a recurring experience for him, as teams have continually double-teamed him when he catches the ball in the post. That opens up opportunities for his teammates, which head coach Hubert Davis and Wilson both spoke on following North Carolina's win over Kentucky earlier this month.

"Caleb is not just a scorer. He's a dude," Davis said. "This guy can score. He's an elite passer. He led our team in assists. More teams are now loading up on him now—double-teaming him, trying to make him a passer. That actually benefits us because he is such an elite passer."

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) goes to the basket against Kentucky Wildcats forward Brandon Garrison (10) during the first half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

"It’s just something I have to figure out," Wilson said. "I missed shots today that I should not have missed. I’m not really tripping off of it, but just knowing where the stuff is coming from, watching more film to prepare, and just having my teammates communicate with me.”

That was a great learning experience for the freshman forward, who has adjusted well to the opposing team's defensive plans. Despite that increased attention, Wilson is averaging 19.6 points and 10.8 rebounds per game while shooting 55.4 percent from the field.

