How Seth Trimble's Injury Unlocked North Carolina's Potential

Injuries are an unfortunate element in sports, and that has been relevant for the North Carolina Tar Heels this season. Now, most of the time, those injuries occur in games or practices. That was not the case for Seth Trimble, who suffered a broken arm in a workout accident.

The senior guard has not played since the second game of the season against the Kansas Jayhawks on Nov. 7.

Nov 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis with guard Seth Trimble (7) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Although the injury forced the Tar Heels' coaching staff and players into an uncomfortable situation, the team has responded, winning six of seven games in Trimble's absence. You never want to see a player suffer a significant injury, but in this particular case, it has opened the door to possibilities that North Carolina may not have been aware of if this never transpired.

Here is why Trimble's injury has not been doom and gloom for the Tar Heels in this early portion of the season.

Unlocking a Potential Star Off the Bench

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks with guard Derek Dixon (3) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Before the last two games, North Carolina's backcourt situation appeared to be a significant shortcoming for the Tar Heels. Because of that, Davis was forced to expand his bench with the hopes of unlocking the offense while supplying consistent production.

That has elevated freshman guard Derek Dixon's role in the rotation, which has proven to be pivotal in North Carolina's wins in the last two games against Kentucky and Georgetown. During that span, the 6-foot-5 guard has averaged 11.5 points while shooting 53.3 percent from the field and 50 percent from three-point range.

With the rotation becoming solidified in recent weeks, head coach Hubert Davis explained how the backcourt has taken shape following the Tar Heels' win over Georgetown on Sunday.

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks with guard Kyan Evans (0) and guard Derek Dixon (3) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"I really like [Kyan] and Derek [Dixon] on the floor at the same time," Davis continued. "I've always said that I love multiple ball handlers. You can't take us out of our offense. And with those two, with the way that Georgetown was switching defenses, we always had somebody that can handle the basketball and get us into a set and get us organized."

"So, it's trying to figure out rotations," Davis continued. "And then when Seth comes back, it's finding it again. Different combinations is one of the things that I was excited about coming into the season. That is the versatility that we have, that we can throw out a number of different rotations out there that can be really effective on the floor."

