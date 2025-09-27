How UNC Administration Calls for Patience During Belichick’s Inaugural Season
Four games into Bill Belichick’s first season as head coach at North Carolina, the record sits at 2-2.
The losses have been ugly, and the criticism has been sharp. The offense ranks among the worst in the country - 132nd out of 134 teams in the FBS. Although the defense has shown improvement, it still gives up big plays and makes costly mistakes in critical moments.
But inside the university, the message remains consistent: patience. Chancellor Lee Roberts didn’t hesitate to frame the long view.
- “It’s not the kind of thing that we judge after four games or even after one season,” Roberts said.
He reminded fans just how long it has been since UNC reached the summit.
- “We last won the conference championship in 1980, and so we have significant work to do… to get the program where we want it to be.”
Board of Trustees chairman Malcolm Turner echoed the same stance. “A minimum level of patience is required for any level of future success,” he said. “I appreciate the need and desire for instant gratification, but it takes time to create success. Success rarely comes fast. It rarely comes easily.”
Turner added that judging the hire prematurely would be unfair: “To judge prematurely this early in the season, this early in the tenure, this early in the tenure for this coaching staff… I think it is misleading.”
Even as fans and commentators highlight the program’s flaws, Roberts struck a tone of perspective.
- “We’re always delighted to see the passion around Tar Heel football and the attention that we’re receiving on a national stage,” he said.
Belichick Has Acknowledged Support from University
For his part, Belichick acknowledged the backing he’s received from his new bosses.
- “I can’t say enough about Chancellor Roberts and the support he’s given… He’s been great and I’ve really enjoyed working with him.”
Belichick remains the same coach who demanded accountability and precision across two decades in New England. But now he faces college football’s different challenges - NIL, recruiting, the transfer portal - all while trying to instill his trademark discipline in a roster that has never been asked to play quite like this.
Stakes Will Increase Over the Season
The stakes will rise quickly. Clemson comes to Chapel Hill on Oct. 4, and the fan base will be watching closely for signs of growth. Roberts understands that results matter but is unwilling to panic.
- “There’s significant investment to make,” he said. “These things take time.”
For now, UNC’s leadership has made its stance unmistakable: patience isn’t just a request - it’s the foundation of the Belichick era.
To follow us on Twitter, CLICK HERE!
Also, follow our Facebook page!