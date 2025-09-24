Why UNC Football May Struggle Forever in the NIL Era
The NIL era has led to many major brand deals (Caleb Wilson's New Balance shoe deal of the men's basketball team, for example), and it has been a big factor in the final decision a player makes when deciding where to take their talent following high school.
However, North Carolina football has shown that, regardless of the money that it has, a number that lies in the millions, it may never actually become a competitive football team, similar to the likes of the LSU Tigers or the Georgia Bulldogs of the SEC.
Think about it: North Carolina's losses came against two Big 12 schools. Imagine if it played against two SEC schools instead — maybe it would have not scored any points at all — stuck at zero through four quarters. And while money continues to pave its way in college athletics, it's not the answer as to why UNC may never be good in the era of NIL.
Even with a 73-year-old, Bill Belichick, an experienced NFL coach who decided to try something new in his life, has yet to make any big difference compared to its 2024 season, where the team finished 6-7 and fired Mack Brown before the season officially ended.
UNC has had the talent over the years, from quarterbacks Sam Howell, Drake Maye to running backs Omarion Hampton, Ty Chandler, Javonte Williams, and Michael Carter, plus wide receivers Tez Walker, Josh Downs, and Dyami Brown, but still, nothing to show for it at all.
Money Will Never Be the Answer
It's true, money will never be the answer, no matter the circumstances, and nothing will change until either Belichick can turn things around himself or the program finds a proven college coach who can make an instant impact. And finding someone of such substance should not be hard, given how big of an opportunity coaching at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill would be.
Who knows where UNC football will stand in 10 years? The marking of this supposed "new beginning" with Belichick has been way short of progress. UNC has yet to show any grit when facing high-caliber opponents, and should be a concern for the fans who have watched the team play up until this point.
