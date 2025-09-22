The Belichick Era at UNC Faces a Reality Check
The UNC football program has a record of 2-2 after playing the likes of the TCU Horned Frogs (home), Charlotte 49ers (road), Richmond Spiders (home) and UCF Knights (road). Bill Belichick and his staff have not had quite the experience all of its fans hope for since the hiring of the eight-time Super Bowl champion.
There have been pretty moments like quarterback Gio Lopez throwing bombs down the field to wide receivers Jordan Shipp and Chris Culliver, a standout performance by freshman back Demon June and returning quarterback from last season, Max Johnson, seeing playing time after his leg injury.
But then, there were the ugly moments, such as North Carolina losing by 34 points at home to TCU, or going out of the state for its first true road game and fumbling the bag completely to UCF — scoring only nine points.
During the offseason, the national attention lay its eyes on Belichick and the Tar Heels, but looking at how things were then compared to reality, makes it feel like it was not worthy after all.
It did not matter if Chancellor Lee Roberts or the Board of Trustees were able to land one of the best football coaches ever — UNC football has continued to be, well, UNC football. The firing of former UNC head coach Mack Brown has shown no difference, even if it may have been the best decision at the time at the end of last year.
Lopez's skills from South Alabama have yet to transfer over. Sure, his running game when he decides to take things into his own hands has shown positive signs at times, but then there are the interceptions, sacks, and the lack of the offensive line doing its job in handling the trenches against opposing defensive lines. Their 6-foot and 203-pound starting signal caller has been sacked twice in three out of the four contests.
Besides the rise of June's run game, Johnson's return and small moments where he has played has shown promise — raising the question on if he should be the starter moving forward, starting on October 4 during UNC's matchup with the Clemson Tigers (a game that has lost high expectations since the start of the season).
Overall, UNC football has not improved, so far at least, despite all of the money coaching change and 70 new players — maybe the next eight games tell otherwise.
