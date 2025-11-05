How UNC Fits Into a Potential Triangle Basketball Golden Era
In this episode of the Tar Heels Insider Podcast, beat writer Grant Chachere discusses why the Triangle may be entering another Golden Age of basketball—and what that means for North Carolina. Chachere explains why this surge is great news for the Tar Heels and the entire region.
Watch the latest episode of the podcast in the video below.
A partial transcript of Seth Trimble’s media availability after North Carolina defeated Central Arkansas on Monday night is included below the video.
On reaction to Luka Bogavac getting cleared and playing in game on Monday night…
I thought he wasn't soon up when I went out to go take the court to stretch, he was in his, you know, slacks and quarters it. So I thought, you know, we didn't have them again, right? You know, worry about next game. Try again for Friday. But then we went back in and he was sued up. So we all celebrate with him.
Luka seems like a pretty stone faced guy. Did he betray any signs of excitement as he was getting drafted?
Yeah, no, he definitely did. He definitely did. We can see his excitement, and rightfully so, as he should be. You know, he should be. He should have never been in that position in the first place. So now that he's free, I'm sure he's a lot less stressed.
On guarding Kansas star Darryn Peterson…
No doubt, no doubt. I think that'll be really good for me. I need that for these last three games, exhibition, in this game, I've been a little slow to start offensively and defensively. So y'all know who I can be. I know who I can be. I think that matchup will allow me to get going a little bit. It has to do with him. He's a great player.
On how the BYU preseason helped prepare them for the upcoming primetime matchup against No. 19 Kansas…
I mean that BYU game, I think it's helped a lot, and it will help going into that game, you know, getting a powerhouse matchup like that out the way on the road, you know, testing our strength, how we're able to bow through adversity, how we're able to come together as a team. I think that was a great test for us. So, I mean, it's help Friday.
What do you guys think you've guys grown the most since that game, up to now?
Just our unity, just our unity. I mean, we played last, however much it was ago, against BYU. I feel like we struggled a little bit just having that unity, having that unison, and just being connected on the court. So I think we made a huge jump since then.
To follow us on Twitter, CLICK HERE! Also, follow our Facebook page!