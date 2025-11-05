All Tar Heels

How UNC Fits Into a Potential Triangle Basketball Golden Era

Does North Carolina benefit when both Duke and NC State field strong men’s and women’s basketball teams?

Grant Chachere

Apr 2, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) handles the ball against Duke Blue Devils guard Trevor Keels (1) during the second half in the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome.
Apr 2, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) handles the ball against Duke Blue Devils guard Trevor Keels (1) during the second half in the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
In this story:

In this episode of the Tar Heels Insider Podcast, beat writer Grant Chachere discusses why the Triangle may be entering another Golden Age of basketball—and what that means for North Carolina. Chachere explains why this surge is great news for the Tar Heels and the entire region.

Watch the latest episode of the podcast in the video below.

A partial transcript of Seth Trimble’s media availability after North Carolina defeated Central Arkansas on Monday night is included below the video.

On reaction to Luka Bogavac getting cleared and playing in game on Monday night…

UNC, UNC Basketball
Luka Boagavac attemtping a free throw; Nov. 4, 2025 / Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

I thought he wasn't soon up when I went out to go take the court to stretch, he was in his, you know, slacks and quarters it. So I thought, you know, we didn't have them again, right? You know, worry about next game. Try again for Friday. But then we went back in and he was sued up. So we all celebrate with him. 

Luka seems like a pretty stone faced guy. Did he betray any signs of excitement as he was getting drafted?

UNC
Luka Bogavac; Nov. 4, 2025 / Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

Yeah, no, he definitely did. He definitely did. We can see his excitement, and rightfully so, as he should be. You know, he should be. He should have never been in that position in the first place. So now that he's free, I'm sure he's a lot less stressed.

On guarding Kansas star Darryn Peterson…

Darryn Peterson
Nov 3, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) reacts after scoring during the first half against the Green Bay Phoenix at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

No doubt, no doubt. I think that'll be really good for me. I need that for these last three games, exhibition, in this game, I've been a little slow to start offensively and defensively. So y'all know who I can be. I know who I can be. I think that matchup will allow me to get going a little bit. It has to do with him. He's a great player. 

On how the BYU preseason helped prepare them for the upcoming primetime matchup against No. 19 Kansas…

UNC, UNC Basketall
Henri veesaar throws down a dunk against Central Arkansas; Nov. 3, 2025 / Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

I mean that BYU game, I think it's helped a lot, and it will help going into that game, you know, getting a powerhouse matchup like that out the way on the road, you know, testing our strength, how we're able to bow through adversity, how we're able to come together as a team. I think that was a great test for us. So, I mean, it's help Friday.

What do you guys think you've guys grown the most since that game, up to now?

UNC, UNC Basketball, Seth Trimbl
North Carolina Seth Trimble getting helped up by teammates Caleb Wilson (8) and Kyan Evans (0) during North Carolina's exhibition game against Winston-Salem State on Oct. 29, 2025. / Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels

Just our unity, just our unity. I mean, we played last, however much it was ago, against BYU. I feel like we struggled a little bit just having that unity, having that unison, and just being connected on the court. So I think we made a huge jump since then.

To follow us on Twitter, CLICK HERE! Also, follow our Facebook page!

feed

Published
Grant Chachere
GRANT CHACHERE

Grant Chachere holds a B.A. in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University and has a passion for college sports. He has served as a reporter and beat writer for various outlets, including Crescent City Sports and TigerBait.com. Now, he brings that passion and experience to his role as the North Carolina Tar Heels beat reporter On SI.