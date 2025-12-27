Assessing Luka Bogavac's Season Heading into Conference Play

Fluctuating has been a good word to associate with Luka Bogavac's start of the season for the North Carolina Tar Heels. Since arriving as an overseas transfer, the first-year collegiate basketball player has gone through growing pains while adjusting to the American style of play.

Although it has not been smooth sailing , the 6-foot-5, 216-pound potentially turned a corner against East Carolina, totaling 15 points and four rebounds while shooting 5-of-9 from the field. That performance could have been a mirage, as the Pirates entered the game with a 5-7 record and are one of the worst offensive teams in the nation.

Dec 16, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) looks on during the second half against the ETSU Buccaneers at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

However, Seth Trimble opens up space on the floor for Bogavac to attack, which is exactly what he did on Monday night in a 99-51 win over East Carolina.

With all that being said, let's take a look at how Bogavac has performed, with conference play opening up next week.

Grading Bogavac

2025 averages (through 13 games): 11.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists per game while shooting 41.0 percent from the field, 32.3 percent from three-point range and 71.1 percent from the free throw line

Dec 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) dribbles as USC Upstate Spartans guard Mason Bendinger (9) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

As mentioned, Bogavac displayed a level of aggressiveness that had not been there in previous games by the European guard. While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Hubert Davis highlighted Bogavac's output on Monday night.

"He's a skilled, aggressive offensive player," Davis said. "I've always thought he's a four-level scorer — he can shoot from three, score in the mid-range, get to the free-throw line and finish around the basket. He was aggressive and on point tonight, and that's exactly what we need."

"Especially with the starting lineup, with Seth [Trimble] and Kyan [Evans] his ability to score on the perimeter, pass and make plays is huge," Davis continued. "That pass to Henri in the second half for the three was real. He's a gifted passer, and I'm glad he had a good game."

Dec 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The best cure for a struggling shooter is driving to the basket and orchestrating easy looks near the basket. That was an emphasis for Bogavac, who repeatedly attacked off the dribble, which not only led to personal success but also opened up space for his teammates to operate from.

This mindset must remain for Bogavac, who tends to struggle from three-point range when he forces contested shots. North Carolina needs him to perform better as the season progresses .

