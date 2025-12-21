How UNC’s Outgoing Transfers Performed This Season
While the North Carolina Tar Heels snagged Henri Veesaar, Kyan Evans, Jarin Stevenson, and Luka Bogavac in the transfer portal, they did not leave that process without significant losses. That is most likely why head coach Hubert Davis attacked the portal as aggressively as he did this past offseason.
In total, North Carolina suffered six notable departures in the past transfer portal, which left major holes across the entire roster.
However, as documented, North Carolina recovered quite well, landing several players who have made an immediate impact.
All that being said, let's take a look at the players who left Chapel Hill and evaluate how they are performing in their new situations.
PG: Elliot Cadeau, Michigan
The former Tar Heels' point guard is averaging 9.7 points and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 41.5 percent from three-point range.
Those averages have remained the same from last season, except Cadeau has increased his three-point percentage by nearly 10 points from last season. In 2024, 6-foot-1, 180-pound guard shot 31.7 percent from beyond the arc.
Cadeau has supplied the No. 2-ranked Wolverines with backcourt stability, which has been monumental towards the team's success.
SG: Ian Jackson, St. John's
Jackson is averaging 11.3 points per game while shooting 47 percent from the field and 34 percent from three-point range.
Perimeter shooting was a major issue for the Red Storm last season, but Jackson has been one of three players who have elevated St. John's effectiveness from beyond the arc.
SF: Cade Tyson, Minnesota
Tyson was a major disappointment for the Tar Heels last season after transferring from Belmont before the 2024 campaign. After averaging 16.2 points per game while shooting 46.5 percent from three-point range in his final year at Belmont, Tyson would average 2.7 points, with a 40.3 field goal percentage and a 29.2 three-point percentage.
The 6-foot-7, 194-pound forward has returned to his Belmont form, averaging 22.6 and 5.2 rebounds per game while shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from three-point range.
PF: Ven Allen-Lubin, North Carolina State
Allen-Lubin has played for four programs in four years, showing how inconsistent his performance has been in his collegiate career. However, the forward is averaging 13.0 points and 7.3 rebounds per game while shooting 67.4 percent from the field.
Allen-Lubin has been a major addition for North Carolina State, which owns an 8-4 record heading itto Sunday's matchup against Ole Miss.
C: Jalen Washington, Vanderbilt
Washington is averaging career highs in points (9.5 per game) and rebounds (5.3 per game), while shooting 60.0 percent from the field.
Vanderbilt is one of the five undefeated remaining, and Washington has been a monumental addition for the program.
Sixth Man: Tyler Nickel, Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt pawned off two Tar Heels in the transfer portal, and both have been major additions. Nickel is averaging 14.4 points per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the field and 44.0 percent from three-point range.
