How UNC’s Outgoing Transfers Performed This Season

While the North Carolina Tar Heels snagged Henri Veesaar, Kyan Evans, Jarin Stevenson, and Luka Bogavac in the transfer portal, they did not leave that process without significant losses. That is most likely why head coach Hubert Davis attacked the portal as aggressively as he did this past offseason.

In total, North Carolina suffered six notable departures in the past transfer portal, which left major holes across the entire roster.

However, as documented, North Carolina recovered quite well , landing several players who have made an immediate impact.

All that being said, let's take a look at the players who left Chapel Hill and evaluate how they are performing in their new situations.

PG: Elliot Cadeau, Michigan

Dec 6, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Elliot Cadeau (3) dribbles in the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The former Tar Heels' point guard is averaging 9.7 points and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 41.5 percent from three-point range.

Those averages have remained the same from last season, except Cadeau has increased his three-point percentage by nearly 10 points from last season. In 2024, 6-foot-1, 180-pound guard shot 31.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Cadeau has supplied the No. 2-ranked Wolverines with backcourt stability, which has been monumental towards the team's success.

SG: Ian Jackson, St. John's

Jackson is averaging 11.3 points per game while shooting 47 percent from the field and 34 percent from three-point range.

Perimeter shooting was a major issue for the Red Storm last season, but Jackson has been one of three players who have elevated St. John's effectiveness from beyond the arc.

SF: Cade Tyson, Minnesota

Nov 18, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago State Cougars guard Chauncey Gibson (5) dribbles as Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Cade Tyson (10) defends during the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Tyson was a major disappointment for the Tar Heels last season after transferring from Belmont before the 2024 campaign. After averaging 16.2 points per game while shooting 46.5 percent from three-point range in his final year at Belmont, Tyson would average 2.7 points, with a 40.3 field goal percentage and a 29.2 three-point percentage.

The 6-foot-7, 194-pound forward has returned to his Belmont form, averaging 22.6 and 5.2 rebounds per game while shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from three-point range.

PF: Ven Allen-Lubin, North Carolina State

Dec 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Ven-Allen Lubin (22) shoots a free throw during the first half of the game against UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Allen-Lubin has played for four programs in four years, showing how inconsistent his performance has been in his collegiate career. However, the forward is averaging 13.0 points and 7.3 rebounds per game while shooting 67.4 percent from the field.

Allen-Lubin has been a major addition for North Carolina State, which owns an 8-4 record heading itto Sunday's matchup against Ole Miss.

C: Jalen Washington, Vanderbilt

Dec 13, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores forward Jalen Washington (13) shoots over Central Arkansas Bears forward Malchiah Marable (25) during the second half at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Washington is averaging career highs in points (9.5 per game) and rebounds (5.3 per game), while shooting 60.0 percent from the field.

Vanderbilt is one of the five undefeated remaining, and Washington has been a monumental addition for the program.

Sixth Man: Tyler Nickel, Vanderbilt

Dec 13, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores forward Tyler Nickel (5) reacts after a made three point basket against the Central Arkansas Bears during the first half at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Vanderbilt pawned off two Tar Heels in the transfer portal, and both have been major additions. Nickel is averaging 14.4 points per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the field and 44.0 percent from three-point range.

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !