Which Role Players Will Step Up for the Tar Heels

Bench play and role player production have been more than serviceable for the North Carolina Tar Heels during the last few games. That trend must carry into Saturday's matchup against Ohio State, which owns an 8-2 record and one of the best offenses in the country.

With Seth Trimble out of the lineup, it has been difficult to identify which player from the supporting cast will step up , but the good news is that the Tar Heels possess a handful of players who can produce at a moment's notice.

Which player will have that moment on Saturday? Here are predictions for North Carolina's top role players against the Buckeyes at State Farm Arena.

Kyan Evans

Stat line prediction: 8 points, 5 assists, and 3 rebounds

Dec 16, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) celebrates during the second half against the ETSU Buccaneers at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Evans has been somewhat disappointing since he arrived at Chapel Hill this past offseason, but the former Colorado State guard showed a glimpse on Tuesday of how he can impact a game.

The junior guard totaled six points, six assists, and three rebounds against East Tennessee State. While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Hubert Davis highlighted Evans' performance on Tuesday night.

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks with guard Kyan Evans (0) during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

He's our best passer in transition in terms of pitching the ball ahead," Davis said. "Coming off ball screens, he's really good at finding our bigs rolling to the basket. In the first half, East Tennessee State was converging on those rolls and what was wide open was our shooters on the weak side, and Kyan was able to find that. Most importantly, he's taking care of the basketball."

Evans is shooting 31.1 percent from three-point range, which is the worst mark since his freshman season when he shot 30.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Nonetheless, Evans was aggressive on Tuesday, and that must be the case against Ohio State on Saturday.

Derek Dixon

Stat line prediction: 12 points and 3 assists

Dec 16, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) looks on during the first half against the ETSU Buccaneers at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

This is a bet on a player who has demonstrated tendencies that can carry over into each and every game. Although Dixon was mostly a non-factor against East Tennessee State, but his opportunity has increased the last three weeks.

If the freshman guard starts the game in rhythm, there is a solid chance he earns 20+ minutes in a game that may require the Tar Heels to score at least 80 points.

Jonathan Powell

Stat line prediction: 8 points and 3 rebounds

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jonathan Powell (11) reacts after hitting a three point shot in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Powell was not efficient by any means on Tuesday, but the sophomore forward opened the second half with the starters; his role is set to grow.

In an expanded role, Powell has the potential to be a steady contributor off the bench for the rest of the season.

