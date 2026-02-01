UNC's Davis Praises Surprise Supporters, Plus Veesaar, Trimble

It was a resounding win for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 91-75 at McCamish Pavilion on Saturday afternoon.

There were several standout performances for the Tar Heels, including Henri Veesaar and Seth Trimble. While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Hubert Davis highlighted both players' impact in North Carolina's win .

Davis' Thoughts

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) before the game against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The 55-year-old head coach began by highlighting Veesaar, who bounced back from his seven-point performance against Virginia last week, with 20 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, four blocks, and two steals while shooting 8-of-15 from the field.

“Yeah, I mean, one of the things was rebounding, I mean, he had 12 rebounds today," Davis said. "And that’s just something we need him to consistently be able to do that. I felt like he was a really good rhythm offensively, mixing up his game, whether it was offensive rebounds, post-ups, or spotting up from three. And that’s what Henri can do. And so, it’s nice to see him get back into an offensive rhythm tonight.”

Trimble was also outstanding in this contest, totaling 18 points, four rebounds, two assists, and one steal while shooting 8-of-14 from the field. Davis explained how the senior guard is capable of scoring multiple contested layups in transition.

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis (right) talks with guard Seth Trimble (7) during the first half against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

“He was doing that at the beginning of the year, and when he came back, I felt like his moves to the basket were hesitant," Davis said. "With his athletic ability, his skill, I wish I had one percent of that. And his ability in a fast break, even in the half court, he’s our most powerful driver and finisher.”

“The last two to three games, he’s done that consistently and consistently well, and from an offensive standpoint, that takes us to a different level," Davis continued. "But they cut it to, I think, 14 or 15 and Seth hit two buckets, got in the pass lane, got a steal and a layup. He really led us in the huddles and on the floor today.”

Dec 30, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) on the fast break as Florida State Seminoles guard Martin Somerville (1) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

North Carolina's basketball program has produced several star players, who have developed into elite players at the next level. Davis discussed how those former players coming to the game was monumental for his team.

“It's awesome seeing former players. So encouraging and it's great for our current players, I know, so that they will, they get to see that this, how big this thing is," Davis said. "It's not just about the current guys, it's the family. It's the former coaches, the former players, the former managers. There's a bond, and a connection here that is unmatched by anybody else, any other program in the country.”

