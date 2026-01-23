UNC Continues to Trend For 5-Star 2027 Power Forward

Although most college basketball programs remain focused on the 2026 recruiting cycle, coaching staffs across the country have also started targeting several talented prospects in the 2027 class.

North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis and his staff are making progress with several 2027 recruits, including a five-star power forward, the No. 1 overall prospect in the class, who recently provided an update on his recruitment.

Five-Star UNC Power Forward Target Updates His Recruitment

Throughout his recruitment, UNC has been targeting C.J. Rosser, a five-star power forward from Rocky Mount, North Carolina, who plays for Southeastern Prep in Florida. The Tar Heels extended an offer to him in March 2025 and hosted him for an unofficial visit in December.

While it’s still early in his process, a few programs are beginning to stand out to Rosser. He recently spoke with Rivals’ Joe Tipton about his recruitment and highlighted his trip to Chapel Hill with the Tar Heels.

Rosser explained that he enjoyed seeing the Tar Heels play in person and was a fan of their play style. He also noted that he grew up watching UNC basketball games, though he never took a side.

“It [his visit with UNC] was really good,” Rosser told Tipton. “I got to see how [the Tar Heels] play. Their play style is really quick. They really get the whole team involved. Growing up, watching the rivalry games going on, it was really good. The whole family would be at the house. I didn’t really have a favorite (school), everybody was really split.”

The Southeastern Prep star would be a massive addition to the Tar Heels’ 2027 class, as both 247Sports’ composite rankings and Rivals’ Industry rankings list him as the No. 1 overall player in the country.

While Davis and his staff appear to have gotten off to a strong start in Rosser’s recruitment, the five-star forward told Tipton that he doesn’t plan to rush his process and will focus on it more after the 2025-2026 college basketball season.

UNC will face competition from several other programs for Rosser. According to Tipton, Louisville and Kentucky are scheduled to host him for unofficial visits in the coming weeks, and Duke is also reportedly a major contender for the 6’9” power forward.

Still, the Tar Heels are currently setting the pace in Rosser’s recruitment, and if they can continue to make progress with him through the rest of the season, UNC should be well-positioned to land the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2027 class.

