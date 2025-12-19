Hubert Davis Credits Henri Veesaar in Career Performance

The North Carolina Tar Heels' 10-1 start to the 2025 season has been one of the most impressive developments. Seth Trimble has not played since the second game of the season. Despite that, the Tar Heels have won eight of nine games during that stretch.

One of the main avenues of roster construction has been through the transfer portal, and one player acquired through the portal was former Arizona center Henri Veesaar .

Dec 16, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) shoots during the second half against the ETSU Buccaneers at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-11, 224-pound center totaled 26 points and eight rebounds while shooting 10-of-11 from the field, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc. It was a career performance for Veesaar, who is averaging 16.9 points and 9.1 rebounds through 11 outings.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference availability, head coach Hubert Davis explained how Veesaar's greatest strength is on the offensive end of the court.

Davis' Thoughts

Dec 16, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts during the first half against the ETSU Buccaneers at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

"It is. He can score in the paint," Davis said. "He can catch around the basket on the move. He's got a wonderful floater. He can finish with either hand. He can shoot from three and he runs the floor. But I also think what makes him effective offensively is his ability to pass. If you put two on the ball, he's able to read actions and find open teammates. He's in a really good rhythm right now."

As mentioned, Veesaar was acquired by the Tar Heels through the transfer portal, which has been monumental for North Carolina, which has four starters who were on different rosters last season. Davis is not surprised by what he has seen from Veesaar and explained how he had watched the third-year player during his time in Arizona.

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) reacts with forward Jarin Stevenson (15) after the game at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"No. I watched enough of Arizona to know that Henri could do this," Davis said. "He's 7-1. He's athletic. He can finish around the rim. He's really good coming downhill towards the basket. His ability to shoot threes. He's an excellent screener. I talked about his passing. He's an offensive rebounder. He can knock down free throws. He's a veteran."

He's played in the Big 12 and played in big games," Davis continued. "He understands what you have to do and the type of will and want that has to be there for every possession. He's always talking in the huddles and on the court. Having someone like that helps Caleb [Wilson], Jonathan [Powell], and everybody."

Veesaar has been one of the best transfer portal additions this season, and that continue to be the case down the road.

