Top Takeaways From Hubert Davis’ Radio Interview

It has been an incredible start to the season for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who have compiled a 10-1 record through the first 11 games of the season. The Tar Heels' latest win occurred on Tuesday night, with a 77-58 victory over East Tennessee State at the Dean E. Smith Center.

After an uneasy performance against the USC Upstate Spartans on Saturday, North Carolina's outing on Tuesday was monumental towards re-establishing some momentum heading into conference play later this month.

Dec 16, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) backs down ETSU Buccaneers forward Cam Morris III (15) during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

On Monday, head coach Hubert Davis made an appearance on his weekly radio show, which aired for the second time this season. The 55-year-old head coach discussed several topics pertaining to his team and their expectations for this season.

Here is what Davis had to say about the Tar Heels' season so far, and how they continue this level of success into January.

Development in December

"December is about building habits more than anything else," Davis said. "We are focused on how we practice, how we prepare, and how consistent we are every single day. ACC play exposes everything. That is why what we do in December matters so much."

Seth Trimble's Return

Nov 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis with guard Seth Trimble (7) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“There’s no decision-making. He’s progressing nicely," Davis said. "I told you before, last week, that he’s doing individual workouts, nothing five-on-five. But the last couple of days, he’s been (playing) five-on-five and been practicing with us. He’s progressing, and I like the way that he is.”

"It's going very well," Davis said. "In regard to him working out, he's doing everything that's non-contact. The next step is doing everything with contact. My hope is that Seth [Trimble] will be out there soon."



Defense and Building Trust

Dec 16, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; ETSU Buccaneers guard Brian Taylor (11) drives on North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

"Defense is non-negotiable for us," Davis said. "It's communication, ball pressure, and finishing possessions with rebounds. That has to travel, especially when shots are not going in."

"Minutes are earned through preparation and trust," Davis continued. "That trust comes from defending, making good decisions, and doing the little things consistently."

Leadership and Younger Players

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks with guard Derek Dixon (3) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"Leadership shows up in daily habits," Davis said. "It's what happens in practice, in film, and when nobody's watching. Our younger guys are learning what accountability looks like at this level. That is part of the growth process."

Establishing Consistency

"We are starting to see longer stretches of connected basketball, but the challenge is doing it every possession, not just in spurts," Davis said. "We are taking it one game at a time and respecting every opponent. Every position matters."

