It was a sluggish start for North Carolina in its 80-62 victory over USC Upstate on Saturday at the Dean E. Smith Center. There were multiple stretches in the game when the Tar Heels struggled to contain the Spartans' perimeter offense, which allowed USC Upstate to stick around for the majority of the contest.

Those lapses in concentration were not appreciated, specifically by coach Hubert Davis. While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference availability, Davis detailed what he was seeing from his team.

Hubert Davis Shares Thoughts on Win

Dec 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"There's a lot to be happy, excited and proud about," Davis said. "The 20 assists; I felt like we really shared the basketball. We took good shots, we took care of the basketball, and so from that standpoint, I was really happy with the team. I just didn't feel like the practices leading up to the game were at the level of attention to detail that is required to put yourself in a position to be successful."

Many aspects of the game were encouraging for North Carolina, but the lack of attention to detail was evident throughout the first half and in the late portions of the game.

Nonetheless, this type of experience against a lesser opponent can be something to lean on down the road. Davis explained that there are no excuses for this performance and that the team will improve moving forward.

Dec 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) and forward James Brown (2) and USC Upstate Spartans forward Jafeth Martinez (12) dive for the ball in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"It's a tremendous lesson," Davis said. "I'm a visual learner. I can remember things, but if I see it, I remember it for the rest of my life, and my hope is that they can clearly see that there is a connection between how you prepare and how you practice in relation to how you play. I identify the areas that have to be there every day. It's not missed shots. It's not the turnovers. Everybody misses shots, everybody turns the ball over, everybody makes mistakes."

"I just think the things that you have control over; I think those are the things that are non-negotiable," Davis said. "You have to bring it every day. That's energy, effort, attention to detail, enthusiasm and we can't use the excuse that we have final exams. I'm married and I've got three kids. I got prepared for this game early."

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis watches the action across the court during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

A win is a win at the end of the day, but the Tar Heels cannot afford that type of performance against formidable opponents, which will become the norm once conference play starts later this month.

