North Carolina-USC Upstate Game Preview

The North Carolina Tar Heels host the USC Upstate Spartans on Saturday at the Dean E. Smith Center in what should be a comfortable win for the Tar Heels. North Carolina enters the game with an 8-1 record, while the Spartans own a 6-5 record.
Through nine games, it has been well-documented what the Tar Heels' plan of attack is: Control the glass and play sound defense. Head coach Hubert Davis has made sure to instill that in each and every player on the roster, which has translated to dominant performances on the court.
Davis' Thoughts
- "One of the things that I've said to them over and over again: there's no way, there's no route, there's no road other than being able to be tough on both ends of the floor," Davis said. "We've identified that when a ball goes up in the air, or it's on the ground, we've got to be physical and tough enough that it's always all UNC."
- "The physicality, even on the offensive end, to be able to set screens, come off screens, some patience, to be able to take the ball, be able to score, get to the free throw line, knock down free throws, make the extra pass," Davis continued.
USC Upstate is not the most intimidating team in those departments, but the Spartans' season-long statistics correlate with the Tar Heels. Albeit those have come against lesser competition, which will most likely lead to USC Upstate being thoroughly exposed.
The Spartans shooting 45.6 percent from the field, 68.9 percent from the free throw line, and 33.7 percent from three-point range do not bode well, as that will play right into the Tar Heels' hands literally and figuratively in rebounds.
- The last four games in regard to St Bonaventure, Michigan State, Kentucky, and now Georgetown, very physical teams," Davis said. "And I think it's great for us to learn lessons on what's [going to] allow us to be successful."
- "When I say there's no road, no route, no other way in order for us to be successful, we've got to be a great defensive team and a great rebounding team," Davis concluded. "You can't do that without being physical."
This game is an opportunity for North Carolina to develop some of the positive tendencies it has illustrated over the last month. The Tar Heels should have no problem coasting by USC Upstate. This could be a 25-30-point victory.
