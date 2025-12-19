Hubert Davis Praises Strength of Tar Heels’ Role Players

The North Carolina Tar Heels improved their record to 10-1 with a 77-58 win over East Tennessee State on Tuesday night at the Dean E. Smith Center. The Tar Heels were carried by Henri Veesaar (26 points and eight rebounds) and Caleb Wilson (20 points and eight rebounds). However, North Carolina's role and bench players continued to make a noticeable impact.

Against East Tennessee State, the Tar Heels' bench totaled 17 points, 12 rebounds, and three assists. While it was not the most efficient performance from that unit, the production was still modest. Additionally, North Carolina's role players in the starting lineup filled their role in the team's win on Tuesday night.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Hubert Davis highlighted specific players' strengths. The 55-year-old head coach began by discussing why Jonathan Powell started the second half.

Davis' Thoughts

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jonathan Powell (11) reacts after hitting a three point shot in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"I just loved the way it was the last three minutes and something seconds of the first half," Davis said. "I just felt like the energy was good there and I just wanted to start the second half that way. Nothing more than that."

Sophomore center James Brown was an afterthought on the bench, but in the last two games, the 6-foot-9, 240-pound big man has seen his role increase. Davis explained why Brown has earned more minutes in recent games.

"James [Brown] is a wonderful kid that works hard," Davis said. "He is not a good teammate. He's an amazing and great teammate. He's always talking in the locker room, in the huddle, during practice. He's someone that loves this place and wants to be a part of winning."

Dec 16, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward James Brown (2) gets fouled by ETSU Buccaneers guard Maki Johnson (2) during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

"He's gotten some extended minutes the last couple games and I think he's played really well," Davis continued. "His energy and activity, and I don't want to play Henri 40 minutes, and him coming off the bench and giving us good minutes at that position is really huge for us."

Kyan Evans has totaled 11 assists in the last two games. Davis discussed what makes the junior guard so important to the offensive success.

"He's really making the easy play," Davis said. "I always say just make routine plays routinely. We don't need home runs, we just need singles, and Kyan [Evans] hits singles."

Dec 16, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) brings the ball up court during the second half against the ETSU Buccaneers at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

He's our best passer in transition in terms of pitching the ball ahead," Davis continued. "Coming off ball screens, he's really good at finding our bigs rolling to the basket. In the first half, East Tennessee State was converging on those rolls and what was wide open was our shooters on the weak side, and Kyan was able to find that. Most importantly, he's taking care of the basketball."

Jarin Stevenson has also been a steady contributor on defense, and Davis went into depth of how much he appreciates the junior forward.

I love Jarin [Stevenson] out there," Davis said. "His versatility, it's always been a good position for us that can go back and forth from the three and the four, playing out on the perimeter and coming off ball screens, but also running the floor and posting up."

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !