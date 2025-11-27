Hubert Davis Reacts to UNC Win over St. Bonaventure
The North Carolina Tar Heels defeated the St. Bonaventure Bonnies 85-70 on Tuesday night in the Fort Myers Tip-Off. North Carolina illustrated many of its strong points, including athleticism, length, and the ability to alter opponents' shots in the paint.
Henri Veesaar and Caleb Wilson were dominant forces in the game, combining for 44 points and 25 rebounds while collectively connecting on 14-of-27 shot attempts.
While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference availability, head coach Hubert Davis explained what he saw from his team during the win.
Davis' Thoughts
- "I thought we were much stronger and handled the physicality much better in the second half, Davis said. "In the first half, we had 11 turnovers, in the second half, we had two. I think we had 12 points in the paint in the first half; we ended with 36."
- "I thought around the rim, we were dunking everything, we were going strong, and if we didn't finish strong or dunk, we got fouled and got to the line," Davis continued. "I just feel like we handled the physicality much better in the second half."
One facet of the game that allowed St. Bonaventure to stick around, specifically in the first half, was the Tar Heels' tendency of turning the ball over. However, that narrative changed in the second half, and Davis explained how that changed the complexity of the game.
- "It's something that leading up to playing St. Bonaventure, not just specific for them, but just moving forward, just how important it is for us to make the easy plays and take care of the basketball and just get shots ," Davis said. "When we do that, it gives us an opportunity to get great shots, and if we don't, gives us an opportunity to get to the offensive glass and get to the free throw line."
- "You could look at our best halves this year when we take care of the basketball, I think it was one against Kansas, zero against North Carolina Central; I might've gotten that wrong, but we've scored 58 points in each one of [those halves]," Davis continued. "It's a direct result of taking care of the basketball, so that's just huge for us."
It was not always easy on the eye, but the Tar Heels eventually pulled away in a comfortable, double-digit win against an undersized St. Bonaventure team. North Carolina hopes to build off that momentum against the Michigan State Spartans on Thursday.
