Top Quotes Heading into UNC-Clemson Matchup

The North Carolina Tar Heels are coming off an impressive victory against Virginia Tech on Saturday, and look to finish undefeated at home when they host the Clemson Tigers on Tuesday night at the Dean E. Smith Center.

Here are quotes from this weekend that carry weight into Tuesday night's tilt against an underrated Clemson team that is looking for a statement win on the road.

North Carolina's Depth Emergence

“I do think we’ve become a group that’s edgier. I like to get more of an edge, but I do feel that way," Hubert Davis said . "We’re finding ways, whether it’s to get a stop, get a rebound, execute on the offensive end, take care of the basketball, make free throws, make a shot. The resiliency of this group through a lot of changes this year, the way that they have reacted and responded, has been fantastic.”

“He was huge for us, just like you mentioned in a number of different areas," Davis said of Jonathan Powell's performance against Virginia Tech. "Obviously, his ability to shoot the basketball was needed; it was real tonight. Defensively, he’s a big guard, physical, and Virginia Tech’s offense has a lot of moving parts, and what is required is to get over, get through screens and guard, dribble-drive, defend without fouling, and then finish it with a rebound. And when you’ve got big, physical guards like Jonathan, that definitely helps. He played at a high level on both ends of the floor.”

"I think we got to give props to Zayden [High], the way he's playing, and just his energy and the court, how it rubs off on everybody, and the way he fights like it's amazing, and everybody needs to have that fight in them," Henri Veesaar said.

Stepping Up Without Caleb Wilson

"Caleb brings a different mentality to the game," High said. "I think that we all came together as a group when Caleb went out and realized that the edge that we're missing from him, we all [got to] bring it together. We took that edge and confided in each other and produce down there."



"I think Caleb brings a different mentality to the game," High continued. "I think when he comes back, we're going to be a much better team. But yeah, he has the ability to make difficult shots, and sometimes we need those down the stretch. And I feel like when he comes back, we're going to be a so much better team."

