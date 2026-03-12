X-Factors for North Carolina in ACC Quarterfinal

The North Carolina Tar Heels have been able to depend on several players throughout the season, specifically Henri Veesaar, Caleb Wilson, and Seth Trimble.

However, the Tar Heels' ability to win games with those three missing games at various points of the season has been because of a few role players, who have emerged as legitimate weapons for North Carolina. Thursday will be the first time the Tar Heels suit up in the conference tournament game, with a trip to the semifinals on the line. Here are North Carolina's X-Factors.

Luka Bogavac

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA;North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) looks to pass as Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Bogavac struggled with efficiency early in the season, but as his production has improved, so has his confidence, which head coach Hubert Davis has recognized in recent games.

"And so, you know, Luka hit a three," Davis said after the recent win over Clemson. "He's one of those guys that when he hits one, he wants another look. And so, we called three straight plays for him just to be able to get him open. And you know, he's a guy that obviously can hit open shots, but he also does a really good job of hitting contested shots, and he made some big ones for us tonight."

Jarin Stevenson

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) drives through Clemson Tigers guard Ace Buckner (21) during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Stevenson has developed into one of the Tar Heels' most consistent players, and that has especially been the case since conference play began. Davis discussed Stevenson's versatility earlier this season.

"Defensively, he can guard on the perimeter, he can guard in the post. He's got size, he can move his feet," Davis said of Stevenson. "Offensively, we found a couple plays that worked for us that either got our guard going downhill, got Jarin open from three, or we got a little guy on Caleb down low in the post by himself. Jarin at those times stepped up and knocked down some big-time threes."

Derek Dixon

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) brings the ball up court against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Dixon caught fire against Duke, hitting five threes. While it came in a loss, the freshman guard picked a perfect time to find his shot, as North Carolina enters the conference tournament with reassurance in its freshman. Davis explained how Dixon carries himself on the court.

"Derek is a very confident player, very fundamentally sound, very skilled, (he) can really shoot the basketball, he's a big guard that, from a defensive standpoint, can guard a number of different positions," Davis explained.

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis during the second half against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images