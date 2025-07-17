Tar Heels to Receive Visit from Top Recruit
Two months ago Heritage High School small forward Bryson Howard could have been in the witness protection program and no one would have known it. He was not even a blip on the recruiting radar and was clearly on the outside looking in.
Today, he is one of the most well-known basketball players in the Class of 2026. He is ranked in the top 30 players in the country by Rivals. The Frisco, Texas native currently holds 25 major scholarship offers.
He is planning on visiting Chapel Hill to check out the Tar Heels and Hubert Davis and his staff.
“I mean, same thing. It’s just they like my style of play. They like the way I get up on defense and run the floor," Howard said. "And I’d probably say their play style, too. I mean, I’ve watched them play like Elliot (Cadeau). I’ve seen them play March Madness. It didn’t end the way they wanted to, but it’s a great program.”
Presently, he has taken unofficial visits to Houston, SMU and Texas, due to the proximity of the schools and being so close to his home town.
SMU is the closest to staying home for Howard. It is 45 minutes away from his house and it is in the city. He is giving them serious consideration.
“It’s close to home, it’s in the city. Ain’t nothing wrong with staying home," Howard said. "I can have a game and then I can take a 45-minute drive to go back to my house where my mom stays.”
He is also high on Houston. He enjoyed his visit and he watched them practice and think their game suits his style.
“Houston’s also great. I like their campus and I watched their practice. They practice pretty tough and that’s my type of play style. It’s great. I mean, I’ve been watching them ever since the start of March Madness," Howard said. "So me watching them go to the final championship, it was a lot. And then for me to get the texts from Coach Kellen, Coach Sampson’s, both of them. It’s pretty great."
He also visited Texas, but said the players were not on campus, so he could not watch them practice. However, he did get to see the campus and he liked what he did see,
“I didn’t watch them practice because the players weren’t there, but they took me around campus. It’s a lovely campus. I know about Tre Johnson and I’ve been watching him for a minute," Howard said. "And them just giving me basically a rundown on what they’ve been doing with him and just developing him for the draft. It’s been, it’s pretty good, pretty good.”
