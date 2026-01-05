Seth Trimble, Hubert Davis Disappointed with UNC's Offensive Execution

The North Carolina Tar Heels fell to 13-2 on the season after falling to the SMU Mustangs 97-83 on Saturday afternoon at the Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas. It also resulted in the Tar Heels' seven-game winning streak snapping, which was the first time they lost in over a month.

It was a peculiar game for North Carolina , as it was physically outmatched in every facet of the game. The Mustangs dictated the terms of the contest from start to finish. Although the first half was highly competitive, as both teams entered halftime tied 39-39, the majority of the first half consisted of SMU building comfortable leads, with North Carolina having to orchestrate several runs to stay within striking distance.

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) and center Henri Veesaar (13) and guard Derek Dixon (3) and forward Caleb Wilson (8) and guard Seth Trimble (7) come back on the court during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

While speaking with the media during their postgame press conferences, head coach Hubert Davis and guard Seth Trimble spoke on how the Mustangs' on-ball pressure forced the Tar Heels into uncomfortable situations.

Davis' Thoughts

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs guard Boopie Miller (2) shakes hands with North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis after the Mustangs defeat the North Carolina Tar Heels at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"Well, they're really quick," Davis said. "I mean, you know, their athleticism, especially from their guard position, is real. Not just athleticism, but their length and physicality. I felt like it affected us, even though we shot 50 percent from the field."

"I felt like each one of our cuts, our passes, our scores - it was just hard," Davis continued. "It was difficult. And so, I do think their athleticism, length and physicality did play a factor."

"I thought they did a good job of mixing up when to double team to keep them off balance," Davis explained. "But I just thought their initial defense - not just on those two, but on our whole team - we were starting our offense almost at half court. It was just very difficult to get into scoring range."

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) controls the ball during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"Yeah, I think it started on the ball. Their pressure on the ball," Davis said. "As I said before, we were starting our offense close to half court."

"To initially get into the offense, that first pass is much further away, very difficult," Davis elaborated. "They were in passing lanes, denying. As I said before, every dribble, every cut, every pass felt difficult. And that's something we've just got to learn and grow from, because that's what we're going to face moving forward."

Trimble's Thoughts

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) brings the ball up court against the SMU Mustangs during the first half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

“It makes it harder,” Trimble said. “That’s one thing that we preach, is starting offense closest to the basket in the scoring area, because it allows us to get to our actions quicker; it allows us to see things and just allows for a better flowing offense.”

"They were really physical. With Caleb [Wilson] and with Henri [Veesaar], they were bumping them a lot,” Trimble said. “It definitely did challenge us, but Henri and Caleb did a great job of making plays out of the double team.”

