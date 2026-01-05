Saturday marked the first time since Nov. 27 in which the North Carolina Tar Heels suffered a loss. Prior to this weekend, the Tar Heels had won seven straight games, including going the entirety of December unbeaten.

That all came to an end against the SMU Mustangs, as North Carolina fell 97-83, much in part, because of the Mustangs' lethal three-point shooting. SMU went 14-of-27 from beyond the arc, catapulting itself to a comfortable victory.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Hubert Davis credited SMU for how it was able to control the game offensively.

Davis' Thoughts

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis yells to his team during the first half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"Yeah, they were just able to get anywhere that they wanted to offensively," Davis said. "Boopie [Miller] was, you know, in control of the ball, whether it's one-on-one, ball-screen action, his patience, being able to get to his spots, be able to score, be able to distribute."

"And, you know, from an offensive standpoint we tried to take the ball out of his hands, and guys stepped up and made shots, but he still was able to get the ball to his teammates at the right spot to be able to do something with it," Davis continued. "And he played a terrific game."

Miller was clearly the player of the game, totaling 27 points, 12 assists, and four rebounds while shooting 10-of-13 from the field, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc.

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs guard Boopie Miller (2) drives to the basket past North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) during the second half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Miller's ability to penetrate the paint and kick the ball outside also proved to be the Tar Heels' kryptonite on Saturday, as Corey Washington, B.J. Edwards, and Jaden Toombs hit multiple threes. Davis highlighted how Miller was able to manipulate North Carolina's defense throughout the contest.

Well, I mean, they have guys that can make shots, so you have to give them credit for stepping up and knocking them down," Davis said. "But when you have a point guard that can control the ball like Boopie [Miller] did tonight, it definitely does play a factor. As I said before, I thought he played a fantastic game."

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs guard Boopie Miller (2) makes a jump shot over North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) during the second half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

SMU is built around their guard play, which, evidently was a monumental reason for the Mustangs' offensive success against an elite defensive team in North Carolina. Davis explained how SMU's guards create issues for an opposing defense.

"Well, they're really quick," Davis said. "I mean, you know, their athleticism, especially from their guard position, is real. Not just athleticism, but their length and physicality."

