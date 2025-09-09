Second Time’s the Charm: Hubert Davis Brings in Familiar Face
The UNC men's basketball team has a frontcourt that has been revived — featuring six new faces for Head Coach Hubert Davis and his staff to work with. North Carolina adds Henri Veesaar, Caleb Wilson, Jarin Stevenson and Ivan Matlekovic, along with returners James Brown and Zayden High (did not play during the 2024-2025 season).
Stevenson, amongst the rest of the group, is someone who was recruited by UNC and Davis out of high school a few years ago. However, the then-senior in high school decided to take his talents to Alabama and play for Head Coach Nate Oats.
Davis told more about Stevenson and his family during the press conference last week, sharing his insight on one of his newest players.
- "I've known Jarin and his family for a very long time, and so thankful that Jarin decided to come back here and to come back home, " said Davis. "He's a great kid. He's someone else that, you know, had a burning desire to be a part of this program and a part of this team. Him being at 6-foot-10, one of the things that really impressed me last year when we played him was his ability on the defensive end."
- "They put him on RJ, and he did a really good job getting around screens at 6-foot-10, and so his versatility, defensively, of being able to guard multiple positions, he's a really good three-point shooter, terrific size, and so very hard to find that in your town, " Davis added. "And so I'm glad. I'm so happy he's here."
Jarin Stevenson Is Now a Tar Heel
All it took for Stevenson was his freshman and sophomore years of college basketball before having the opportunity to suit up in the Carolina blue and white, but it is now a reality for Davis and the program. The six-foot-ten big man is capable of running the floor, rebounding and shooting beyond the arc — skills that fit Davis' offensive playstyle, similar to the NBA of today.
The season is approaching for the Tar Heels, with less than two months to go until the season opener on Monday, November 3, where Stevenson will make his debut against Central Arkansas inside the Dean Dome — making it a full-circle moment in an area he grew up in.
