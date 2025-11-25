North Carolina Moves Up in Latest Top 25 Rankings
Despite not playing a game in a week, the North Carolina Tar Heels moved up two spots from No. 18 to No. 16 in the latest top 25 rankings.
That could be perplexing, as the Tar Heels did not have an opportunity to prove themselves this past weekend, but their early-season success overrides several teams' performances.
With Nov coming to an end and Dec right around the corner, let's decipher why North Carolina's position improved.
Elite Talent and Depth
Losing Seth Trimble for 6-8 weeks could have been a disaster for the Tar Heels, but head coach Hubert Davis is afforded one of the most talented and deepest rosters in the country. Because of that, North Carolina has not skipped a beat the last three weeks.
Obviously, the Tar Heels are a better team when Trimble is healthy and available, but it is nice to know that the rest of the team can pick up the slack in his absence. The Michigan State Spartans will put that narrative to the test on Thanksgiving against the Tar Heels.
North Carolina struck gold in the recruitment pool and transfer portal this past offseason, successfully landing Caleb Wilson (No. 8 recruit in the 2025 class), Derek Dixon (No. 44 in the 2025 class), while adding Henri Veesaar (Arizona), Jarin Stevenson (Alabama), Kyan Evans (Colorado State), and Luka Bogavac (played professionally for SC Derby in Montenegro).
Those are just a few players among 11 newcomers that the Tar Heels had brought into the program before the season.
Wilson's Emergence has Jumpstarted North Carolina
The expectations for Wilson were high, but his development and effectiveness on both sides of the court this quickly into the season has been a pleasant surprise for Davis and his coaching staff.
- "He's uber-talented," Davis said. "Just his length and athleticism, he can handle the basketball at his size, finish around the rim, shoot mid-range. Defensively, he can do a number of different things. As much as I can talk about how impressed I am of him on the court, I am even more impressed of him as a kid. Everything he talks about is never about him. Everything that he talks about is about the team, it's about North Carolina. Everything."
- "And for someone to highly ranked coming in here to not only talk about it, but only really be concerned about the welfare and the benefit of the team, is something that is rare. It's something that I really enjoy being around every day."
Despite being a freshman, Wilson leads the team in points, rebounds, and steals, and will be a driving force for the Tar Heels in March.
