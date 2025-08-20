Hubert Davis, Tar Heels Make Back-to-School Event Memorable
Students entered the Dean Smith Center on Tuesday evening through the use of their UNC "One Card," or in other words, their ID.
After passing the doors that led inside, steps toward the bottom of the Smith Center awaited, as a large inflatable sporting many different colors, balloons, basketballs, along sights of Head Coach Hubert Davis, General Manager Jim Tanner, and the players arrived. Eric Hoots, Assistant to the Athletic Director and Director of Operations, was in attendance as well. In addition, pizza was handed out before the activities began, and water was available using the Gatorade dispensers.
All, not just one, or two, or three, but all of the players on the roster were there to host the event, allowing for fans to take in who will be playing against the Duke Blue Devils once the time comes during conference play.
What Happened During the Back-to-School Basketball Bash?
Around 6:12 p.m., Caleb Wilson, Isaiah Denis and Derek Dixon hung out by the big inflatable. Then, about an hour and nine minutes later, Coach Davis was conducting a meet-and-greet with students, and his wife, Leslie, was there watching her significant other put smiles on faces.
Simultaneously, for those who were not in line, they were shooting on the rims inside the Dean Dome, and for some, they may have never thought about having the chance to do so unless they played for the team. From knockout with the players, pickup games, or just simply trying to put the ball through the net, the Tar Heels had an assortment of entertainment — all while the DJ conducted music to keep the ears filled with tunes.
Wilson, just one day after signing a huge deal with New Balance, sported a black t-shirt of the brand, plus shoes featuring the colors of pink, blue, orange and green. Seth Trimble wore a black Armando Bacot t-shirt, repping the former big man, who is now off at the pro level, trying to find his place in the NBA after time in the G-League.
Transfers Luka Bogavac and Ivan Matlekovic were caught chatting on the way out once the event ended, seeming to already be close despite the amount of time they have been in contact.
The event concluded with a message from James Brown, thanking everyone who came out and supported the team, even ending with a responsive, loud, and enthusiastic "Tar ... Heels" chant. However, despite the event officially concluding, Coach Davis stuck around to make sure each student left line was able to meet him and have the opportunity to take a picture. It was already 8:07 p.m. by that time, but it shows the importance and care he has for the UNC community.
This is all the Back-to-School Basketball Bash wrote ... an eventful and memorable night for students that holds memories to share later down the road.
