Will Caleb Wilson Lead the Way for UNC Men’s Basketball?
The UNC men's basketball program will feature a potential lottery pick of the 2026 NBA Draft, as Caleb Wilson, the five-star out of Atlanta, Georgia, and Georgia's Boys Basketball Player of the Year, will be suiting up in Chapel Hill for Head Coach Hubert Davis. Wilson, who attended Episcopal High School, averaged 21.6 points, 11.1 rebounds and five assists per game as a senior.
Here is a breakdown of Wilson's first three years in high school:
23-24: 20.8 points, 14.6 rebounds, four assists
22-23: 14.5 points, 12.6 rebounds, three assists
21-22: 16.2 points, seven rebounds, three assists
North Carolina will return with an entirely new roster, and Wilson, despite being a freshman, is arguably one of, if not, the best players. Coach Davis should look to build around Wilson's game as his versatility, athleticism, ball-handling skills, rebounding, shot-blocking, you name it, will be a huge contributing factor to success during the 2025-2026 campaign.
The Future Lottery Pick Will Be Relied on Heavily
Wilson, who will be one of the best freshmen in the ACC next season (Cameron Boozer at Duke is another notable name), has the opportunity to be a go-to guy when in need of a bucket. Imagine Coach Davis calling for a post-up play for Wilson on the block, and all four other guys clear out and make room — similar to how former big man and the all-time leading rebounder Armando Bacot bullied his way against opposing teams' bigs around the block.
The freshman may not have the same dig and bulk as Bacot did, but he has finesse and athleticism to maneuver around players bigger than he is. Wilson's body frame is still in a work in progress, but the skill set is surely up there in comparison to the best players college basketball has to offer.
The last time a freshman was so heavily relied upon as much as Wilson may be would be Cole Anthony during the 2019-2020 season, also known as the year that ended early due to the rise of COVID-19. However, the players around Wilson will be much better to who Anthony had around him, respectively.
Wilson will get to showcase his skills on November 3, and Coach Davis will learn, adjust and plan about how to use him in what will more than likely be his only season of collegiate hoops.
