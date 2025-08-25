The Rise and Fall of Showcasing Belichick & Tar Heels
It has never occurred to the UNC football program would get its own show on an entertainment platform. Although Hula has decided to go its own route and take the reins of doing just that. As already reported for some time now, Head Coach Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels will be shown in a documentary-style film.
The official Carolina Football account on X (formerly Twitter) shared more on the situation Sunday afternoon:
- "I know that you guys have heard that there was a lot of interest in doing a, what's called a "season-long documentary" or "season-long show" about North Carolina football," said Coach Belichick in the tweet." "And so I'm excited to share with you that we will be doing that with EverWonder and Hulu, that will showcase our football program."
- "This is about the UNC football program, and there's obviously a lot of interest in it," Belichick added. "And it will stream on Hulu later this fall. It's going to feature the players working hard, which you guys do, alright?
- "It's about the players improving and getting better through their hard work, which you do, alright? And a program starting from where it started from, seven months ago, to where it's going to go during the course of the season, which we determine on the field. It will show our commitment to winning, our commitment to the team, and that's our priority."
The idea of a season-long show will help the UNC brand out a lot; however, there may be some underlying issues that could happen if the season does not turn out the way some believe it will.
The Downsides if UNC Does Not Perform Well
If UNC were not to do well (subjective topic, of course) during this first year of Coach Belichick, then a show on Hulu could ultimately backfire. Instead of fans trying to rewatch the Tar Heels secure victories, it could get a series on how they lost certain games. The best outcome for UNC would be to win, so that the result of the show will come out in a positive light. Anything else, even in the slightest bit, then the narrative of the series changes.
The first game of the season is a week from today. Students are entering the lottery with hopes of getting a ticket to what will be a packed-out Kenan Stadium, but it also marks the beginning of Coach Belichick's surprising collegiate coaching career.
