Does Bill Belichick Still Get Excited About Football?
In life, there are things that you love that may eventually become old, and then there are other things that will stay an interest forever. For the 73-year-old head coach, Bill Belichick, he has continued to stay attached to coaching the game of football, despite being an eight-time NFL champion.
Coach Belichick has continued to find the love for the game, and even though he is away from his natural habitat, the NFL, he embarks on a new journey in the world of college football, quite interestingly turning into the pro level in many ways.
Excitement Runs through the Air for Bill Belichick
Coach Belichick shared his thoughts on whether or not he enjoys football, noting how he can lend a hand to the players as well as coaches.
- "I enjoy all of it and hope that I can help our players and our coaches and our team perform well by doing my job and giving leadership to the program."
- "Really, all of it. I enjoy all of it," said Belichick during the media availability on Wednesday, August 20. "I enjoy bringing players onto the team, whether that's recruiting or transfer or scouting those players, evaluating them."
- "I enjoy the team building, bringing a team together, seeing these guys come together and learn how to become a team. The strategy, Xs and Os, and the competition of it. It's a great conference. There's a lot of great players and teams in this conference, great coaches…"
6-7 is the record that UNC was able to muster last year, ending with a loss to the UConn Huskies in the Fenway Bowl by a score of 27-14. Now, the Tar Heels can start anew with a legendary head coach who has tons of football experience, to take charge and find themselves in the always-changing environment that the college landscape is today.
September 1, Labor Day, however you want to describe it, is the day the excitement Coach Belichick has had brings him to. The Kenan Memorial Stadium will be packed with fans up and down the stands, paying attention to how UNC's new head coach performs in the season opener.
Nonetheless, the responses one day after the contest concludes, depending on a win or a loss, will be interesting to dive into ... but that remains to be seen.
