Jake Johnson Talks Playing With Brother Max, UNC Offense Growing
North Carolina tight end Jake Johnson spoke to the media at the Kenan Football Center on Thursday, discussing what it’s like to play alongside his brother, quarterback Max Johnson, the possibility of starting against Clemson, and the key areas the offense focused on improving during the bye week.
To watch, check out the video:
Partial transcript from Johnson's press conference:
On the unique opportunity of playing with his brother in college …
Yeah, I think just as my brother, he's my best friend. He's been around my whole life playing football. When we were younger for many years, and just having that chemistry, it's important. We've thrown a lot of balls at each other. And I just enjoy doing it, and just no one come in this week. It takes the team, and we're going to do our best out there to execute.
On catching a touchdown pass from his brother …
Yeah, I know he always talks about, like when you said, he didn't know I was in there. He always just tries to find the best read, and he did on that play. And I know he's a great player, and he's performed in the past a lot, and he's doing it now. And I think I'm just ready to go, and he's ready to execute.
His personal assessment on UNC’s offense …
Yeah, I don't think necessarily we're at where we need to be. But I think we're growing. And I think our team is getting better in offense, especially. And I think we have a great opportunity to show it. And everybody's on the same page. And everybody's been grinding throughout these practices, especially with the bye week as well. We've had great practices. Everybody's been on the same page, and we're all bought in. And I think we're having a great opportunity this week.
On key areas that the offense is trying to fix …
Yeah, I think just going back to the basics that week for us was just focus on the fundamentals and just going back to our basic plays and just perfecting those. So that was a big deal for us that week. Jay, given how catastrophic that injury was for Max in Minnesota, what all you've been through just to be able to walk again, was there ever a time for you just personally along the way, who you saw who might not be able to play again?
Yeah, I thought especially like when he was in Minnesota for the two weeks and I was back home just calling my parents and not knowing if he was ever going to play again and just having a realization that he might potentially lose his leg because it was hard. You just never know what God has for you and just his plan, just our goal as a family and what we had to do was just trust in the Lord and make our ways to prosper. So I was just always just trusting him and just gladly he did save Max's leg.
And just to do what he's done now and become a bag stronger and a lot of the guys and really the whole team and coaches have belief in them and just to do what he's done is special. So I was just grateful for that.
